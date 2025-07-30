Home > World > Tsunami Reaches California Coast; NWS Warns of Continued Wave Activity

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Crescent City recorded water level increases of over 1 foot, marking the first confirmed tsunami wave to hit the California coast. The officials have warned that more waves are expected on Wednesday.

The Pacific-wide tsunami started impacting California, triggered by the massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, with the first waves hitting late Tuesday night.

NWS’ Statement on Ongoing Tsunami

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Crescent City, near the Oregon border, recorded water level increases of over 1 foot, marking the first confirmed tsunami wave to hit the California coast. The officials have warned that more waves are expected on Wednesday.

The tsunami has already impacted Hawaii and Alaska, where elevated water levels were reported earlier in the day. The situation prompted evacuations and coastline closures across several Pacific regions.

When to get relief from the Tsunami?

Speaking with Associated Press, Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator at the National Tsunami Warning Centre in Alaska, said that tsunamis are not single waves, but rather a series of surges that may last for hours or longer.

“A tsunami is a series of powerful waves over a long period of time,” Snider said, adding, “Even after the first wave hits, more can follow with varying strength, making it dangerous to return to affected areas too soon.”

He added that the ocean’s “huge ripples” from the quake may continue to bounce across the Pacific basin, potentially affecting coastlines well into the next day.

Residents along the United States West Coast are advised to stay alert, adhere to the local emergency services’ updates, and avoid beaches and harbours until official warnings are lifted.

