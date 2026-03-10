UAE Eid Holiday 2026: Government And Private Sector Holiday Schedule Revealed, Here’s How Dubai, Abu Dhabi Residents Can Turn It Into A 9-day break

The 2026 festive landscape in the United Arab Emirates is defined by a significant alignment of the lunar and Gregorian calendars, which provides residents with extended time periods to meditate and celebrate their holidays.

The upcoming Eid breaks function as essential times for both economic development and social unity because the country maintains its practice of uniting professional work with traditional practices.

The Islamic festivals of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha in 2026 will create extensive holiday periods, which show how the UAE combines traditional practices with contemporary work methods.

Unified Sector Entitlements

The current regulations that the UAE Cabinet has established create official public holidays that match the time off that businesses grant to their employees.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) established paid holiday entitlements for public and private sector workers, which will apply during the 2026 Eid celebrations. The “unification policy” establishes equal holiday periods for both federal ministry employees and private multinational workers who operate in Dubai.

The upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday will provide a three-to-four-day break, which will begin around March 20. The Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha sequence in late May (starting approximately May 26) will create a “mega-break” of up to six days, which will combine with the Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Strategic Lunar Forecasting

The process of determining holiday arrival times requires ongoing work because it depends on the UAE Moon-sighting committee to make its determination.

The state decree for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha will be given only after the crescent moon has been physically observed despite astronomical calculations showing high precision for these two holidays, which will occur on March 20, 2026, and May 27, 2026. The government declaration uses this original format of declaration to maintain the nation’s spiritual connection.

Businesses must treat the dates as permanent planning dates because the government has not officially approved them until sunset on the 29th day of the previous Islamic month when the government will announce the beginning of Shawwal or Dhu Al Hijjah celebrations.

