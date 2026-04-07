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Home > Offbeat News > Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned

Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned

During NASA’s Artemis II mission, a Nutella jar accidentally floated in zero gravity aboard Orion, delighting astronauts and viewers. The “Nutella Cam” captured both a historic space milestone and an unplanned viral moment, highlighting crew morale, space food logistics, and modern digital branding.

Nutella Floats into Space! Artemis II Livestream Turns Chocolate-Hazelnut Jar into Viral Star
Nutella Floats into Space! Artemis II Livestream Turns Chocolate-Hazelnut Jar into Viral Star

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 7, 2026 17:53:44 IST

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Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned

The unplanned events that occur in aerospace engineering work environments create opportunities to demonstrate human artistry, according to research. A NASA livestream for the Artemis II mission used a simple Nutella jar as the unexpected main character who made space history.

The Orion spacecraft cabin displayed an unpermitted object as astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen prepared to break the Apollo 13 distance record from 1970. The zero-gravity environment in the cabin showed a chocolate-hazelnut spread jar that floated through the space.

The “Nutella Cam” created a complete digital celebration of a historic scientific achievement that reached the 248,655-mile distance milestone.

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Orbital Breakfast

The presence of commercial food items in low-Earth orbit or deep space missions is more than just a culinary preference; it is a vital component of crew morale and psychological well-being.



NASA supplies its astronauts with strictly designed meal packages that include Nutella as “bonus food” to create a familiar taste experience that helps astronauts handle the sensory deprivation brought by space travel.

The floating jar aboard Artemis II demonstrates how space logistics have advanced through the development of airtight, shatterproof containers, which enable the transport of Earth’s food to space without damage during launch. 

The jar served two purposes because it delivered nutritional value, and it offered a common human experience that demonstrated that people still desire breakfast foods from Earth as they explore the Moon.

Viral Branding

The combination of organic social media trends together with corporate reactions created a complete demonstration of contemporary digital public relations.

The Nutella official channels used the description “out of this world” to create a free media opportunity that no amount of money could purchase. The unintentional product promotion shows how the “meme economy” operates because one video frame produces greater brand value than a Super Bowl advertisement worth millions.

The brand faced two opposing reactions because fans wanted “Moontella” products while critics attacked the brand for its “thirsty” marketing approach. The modern advertising landscape now requires brands to maintain their presence during viral events while avoiding public disdain, which results from their advertisements.

Also Read: Is Nora Fatehi All Set To Give An Electrifying Performance At FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s What You Need To Know About Actor-Dancer’s Opening Ceremony Act

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Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned

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Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned

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Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned
Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned
Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned
Unexpected Guest In Space! Nutella Jar Floats During Artemis II NASA Livestream, Leaving Viewers Stunned

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