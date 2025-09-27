LIVE TV
Viral Video: 'Abe Bhai Mard': Delhi Woman Slams Men For Entering Women's Coach, Calls Delhi Metro Rule Breakers 'Dumb'

Viral Video: ‘Abe Bhai Mard’: Delhi Woman Slams Men For Entering Women’s Coach, Calls Delhi Metro Rule Breakers ‘Dumb’

A Delhi woman’s viral video slamming men for entering the women’s coach in Delhi Metro has sparked a heated debate online. She called the violators “dumb,” blasted those mocking fines, and demanded respect for the reserved safe space.

Delhi woman gets angry at men who enter women's coach in Delhi Metro (Screengrab: IG/Ananya Yadav)
Delhi woman gets angry at men who enter women's coach in Delhi Metro (Screengrab: IG/Ananya Yadav)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 27, 2025 08:18:25 IST

A viral video has reignited debate over men entering the women’s coach in the Delhi Metro, a space exclusively reserved for female commuters. In the now-trending clip, Instagram user Ananya Yadav strongly criticised men who either ignore or deliberately flout the rule, sparking widespread reactions online.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) mandates that the first coach of every metro train is reserved for women. Men entering this compartment can be fined, but violations remain common. Highlighting the issue, Yadav said in her video, “How dumb can a person be who still hasn’t remembered that the first coach is only for women?”

She further lashed out at men who claim they “don’t fear getting a challan,” and at women who justify bringing male companions into the women’s coach, even if just for a short ride. “It’s not about one or two stations—it’s about following the rule and respecting women’s safe space,” she said.

Watch video here:



The video, recorded at what appears to be a Delhi Metro station, has been widely reshared on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), drawing thousands of comments. While many women supported her stance, others debated whether stricter enforcement is required.

One user commented, “Boys having meltdowns in the comments section when asked to have basic civil sense is hilarious.” Another suggested, “Mumbai Metro had a barricade after the first coach high time Delhi Metro implements the same.”

The debate highlights a persistent problem in the Delhi Metro: despite clear signage and fines, men often enter women’s coaches, either out of ignorance, negligence, or defiance. For many female commuters, this undermines the sense of safety the reserved coach is meant to provide.

With the video continuing to gain traction, commuters are now demanding stricter monitoring, physical barricades, and heavier penalties to ensure that Delhi Metro’s women’s coach remains a truly safe space.

Tags: Delhi MetroDelhi Woman viral videoviral video

