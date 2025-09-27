LIVE TV
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
Home > Entertainment > Dulquer Salmaan's Net Worth: From IT Job To ₹57-Crore Empire, Mollywood's Richest Star Now In Luxury Car Smuggling Case

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, with a net worth of ₹57 crore and a passion for luxury cars, faces scrutiny after Customs seized his Land Rover in a Bhutan car smuggling probe. He has moved the Kerala High Court, claiming legal purchase via Indian Red Cross.

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan, worth ₹57 crore, hits headlines (Photo: IG/Dulquer Salmaan)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 27, 2025 07:47:57 IST

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, mainly glorified for both his on-screen and off-screen successes, is currently embroiled in the biggest controversy yet, with suspected luxury car smuggling from Bhutan to India. The actor, who gave up a promising IT job in Dubai to walk in his father Megastar Mammootty’s footsteps, has made a fortune worth envying over the years but his love for expensive cars has landed him in legal trouble now.

Customs Raids Target Mollywood Stars

The Customs Preventive Wing carried out massive raids in Kerala last week, covering almost 35 places, including the homes of leading actors such as Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. They seized 38 luxury vehicles for allegedly importing them into India on fake documents with Army and US Embassy stamps.

A Land Rover SUV was seized from Dulquer’s Kochi home at Elamkulam during the crackdown. Customs officers accuse many celebrities and industrialists of buying high-end vehicles illegally imported from Bhutan at discounted prices, evading heavy taxations.

Dulquer Turns to High Court

On Friday September 26, Dulquer Salmaan moved the Kerala High Court against the seizure of his SUV by the Customs. In his plea, he argued that the vehicle was legally bought from the Indian Red Cross and not illegally. 

The High Court will consider the case in full detail as the Customs department deepens its investigation into the multimillion-dollar racket selling luxury vehicles.

Dulquer Salmaan Net Worth and Lifestyle

Despite the controversy, Dulquer is still one of the richest and most talented actors in the Malayalam cinema industry. His net worth is estimated at USD 7 million (approx. ₹57 crore) by Lifestyle Asia (2024), with an annual salary of almost USD 1.2 million (₹10 crore). During the height of his career, he was reportedly paid ₹8 crore per film.

Dulquer’s business empire reaches beyond film

Real Estate: Has a luxurious ₹100-crore mansion in Kochi and a ₹14 crore penthouse in Dubai.

Luxury Cars & Motorbikes: His garage houses a Porsche 911 Carrera S, Ferrari 458 Spider, BMW i8, Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, Audi Q7, and Range Rover Vogue, in addition to high-end motorbikes such as Triumph Bonneville and BMW R1200GS.

Entrepreneurship & Endorsements: In addition to acting, Dulquer has also ventured into businesses and endorsement deals, further solidifying his position among Mollywood’s wealthiest stars.

The unfolding case has brought Dulquer’s passion for luxurious cars to the center of the stage, eclipsing his on-screen success. Although he has explained that his SUV had been bought legally, the High Court decision will decide whether the star’s reputation is cleared or further embroiled in the high-profile case.

For the moment, Dulquer Salmaan goes on carrying his shining career, immense riches, and a court case that may redefine the popular perception surrounding one of Mollywood’s most loved stars.

Tags: Dulquer SalmaanDulquer Salmaan caseMollywood news

