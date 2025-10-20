Watch Video: Bikini-Clad Foreigner Takes A Holy Dip In River Ganga With Tilak And Sacred Garlands On, Gets Slammed

Amid Diwali celebrations, a video has surfaced on the Internet where a foreigner can be seen wearing a bikini taking a holy dip in the sacred river Ganga. Looking at the background and the visuals, it appears the video has been shot in Rishikesh.

Foreigner Slammed for Disrespectful Ganga Dip

The foreginer got brutally slammed on X, the reason being, she took a holy dip with a tilak and sacred garlands on. In the video, the foreigner woman can later also be seen throwing away the garlands into river Ganga.

Maa Ganga is a sacred river, not a beach or a swimming pool. Show respect wear decent attire, not a bikini. pic.twitter.com/KUbyVhw0u3 — Hindutva Vigilant (@VigilntHindutva) October 20, 2025

How did the Internet react?

Commenting on the video, one user stated, “We shouldn’t do moral policing on petty topics like these. She’s wearing a proper attire for swimming or taking bath in the river.”

Another added, “Stop worshipping with one hand and dumping junk from the other hand. If you truly care about protecting the river, you must also talk about using river as dumpyards.”

The next one stated, “People used to bath naked. Its literally written in scripture, painted in murals and depicted in our architecture. Ancient civilizations used to be more in spirit with Naturism. Nudity wasnt frowned upon and infact it was accepted. Also, Women are free to do as they wish.”

One asked, “How’s this even allowed?” And, the next one concluded, “Hindus have no problem with bathing in Ganga wearing a swimming costume. You can buzz off.”

ALSO READ: Horrific Act Caught On Video: Man Touches A Minor Girl Inappropriately Sitting Right Next To Her On Train, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned