When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’

A funny clip from India has been sweeping social media, where a guy who is dressed as Lord Hanuman is hailing an online booked bike. The video, which has gone viral, encapsulates the combination of tradition and modern convenience in the most unexpected manner.

In the video, the man, dressed in a full Hanuman costume, is seen standing by the roadside, seemingly waiting for his ride. Moments later, a bike arrives, and ‘Hanuman Ji’ hops on casually, gesturing with his iconic Hanuman Gada in a playful “let’s go” motion. Social media users couldn’t get enough of the amusing scene, with many praising the humour and uniqueness of the moment.

As per the Instagram post of ‘TheIronicalBaba Amit Singla’, the man was said to have been late for a performance of ‘Ramleela’, the traditional dramatisation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Employing a contemporary solution, he hired a bike through an app proving that even mythological characters may require an instant run around in the modern world.

The reactions to the video have been mostly positive. One of the users laughed, “Sanjeevni booty zepto pe out of stock hogayi thi,” and another said, “Scenes like these can only be watched in India. This is really funny honestly.” Posts such as “Lowkey is a very Bajrangbali thing to do” and “How was the driver so calm? Like no reaction, like this is something he does every day” show the funny side of the situation.

The clip is just right for India’s passion for mixing tradition with modern-day life, and it’s not surprising that the audience is sharing it far and wide across social media. Fans of Lord Hanuman and netizens both are praising this offbeat, real-time moment as sweet as it is hilarious.

