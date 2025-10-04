LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’

When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’

A viral video shows a man dressed as Hanuman Ji hailing an online bike to reach Ramleela on time. With his Gada in hand, he hops on the ride, leaving netizens laughing at this hilarious, uniquely Indian moment.

Video shows a man dressed as Hanuman Ji hailing an online bike (Screengrab: IG/TheIronicalBaba Amit Singla)
Video shows a man dressed as Hanuman Ji hailing an online bike (Screengrab: IG/TheIronicalBaba Amit Singla)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 4, 2025 15:59:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’

A funny clip from India has been sweeping social media, where a guy who is dressed as Lord Hanuman is hailing an online booked bike. The video, which has gone viral, encapsulates the combination of tradition and modern convenience in the most unexpected manner.

In the video, the man, dressed in a full Hanuman costume, is seen standing by the roadside, seemingly waiting for his ride. Moments later, a bike arrives, and ‘Hanuman Ji’ hops on casually, gesturing with his iconic Hanuman Gada in a playful “let’s go” motion. Social media users couldn’t get enough of the amusing scene, with many praising the humour and uniqueness of the moment.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TheIronicalBaba Amit Singla (@theironicalbaba)



As per the Instagram post of ‘TheIronicalBaba Amit Singla’, the man was said to have been late for a performance of ‘Ramleela’, the traditional dramatisation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Employing a contemporary solution, he hired a bike through an app proving that even mythological characters may require an instant run around in the modern world.

The reactions to the video have been mostly positive. One of the users laughed, “Sanjeevni booty zepto pe out of stock hogayi thi,” and another said, “Scenes like these can only be watched in India. This is really funny honestly.” Posts such as “Lowkey is a very Bajrangbali thing to do” and “How was the driver so calm? Like no reaction, like this is something he does every day” show the funny side of the situation.

The clip is just right for India’s passion for mixing tradition with modern-day life, and it’s not surprising that the audience is sharing it far and wide across social media. Fans of Lord Hanuman and netizens both are praising this offbeat, real-time moment as sweet as it is hilarious.

ALSO READ: Conspiracy Theories, Blame Games: Who Is Accountable For Karur Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives?

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hanuman viral news videoHanuman viral videoramleela

RELATED News

WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
Karwa Chauth 2025: Find Your Perfect Mehendi Match With Google Gemini AI
WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage
This Country Hits Big Jackpot, Divers Recover 1000 Gold And Silver Coins, Rare Artifacts Worth Thousands Of Crores

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’
When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’
When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’
When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’

QUICK LINKS