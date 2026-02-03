LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

Pakistani influencer Kanwal Aftab was drawn into a fresh online controversy after an alleged video resurfaced, reigniting debate over digital privacy, cyber abuse and the dangers of viral misinformation.

Published: February 3, 2026 19:56:24 IST

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

Pakistani social media influencers keep getting caught up in a wave of digital abuse, leaked explicit videos, viral scandals, and a flood of online harassment. 

The latest name thrown into the fire is Kanwal Aftab, a big TikTok star and influencer. A video of 2024 that allegedly showed her in a compromising situation popped up online, and now everyone’s talking about digital privacy and how quickly things can spiral out of control on the internet.

Who is Kanwal Aftab? 

She’s 28 and one of the most recognisable faces in Pakistan’s social media scene. Living in Lahore, she’s built a huge following on TikTok and Instagram, sharing bits of her daily life, moments with her husband Zulqarnain Sikandar, and their daughter, Aizal. With over four million Instagram followers, she’s not just popular, she’s everywhere.

Most of Kanwal’s content is pretty wholesome: family snapshots, fashion tips, glimpses into her routines. That’s probably why this latest leak feels like such a punch.

No one’s even sure if the video is real, but it’s already set off a storm about influencer privacy and the ethics of sharing or even watching this kind of material.

SHOCKER: Kanwal Aftab MMS Video Leak

It’s not just Kanwal. A private video of TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammad also made the rounds online. The clips, which couldn’t be verified, claimed to show her in compromising situations. Mathira pushed back, saying people were misusing her name, editing her photoshoots, faking pictures, and spreading lies.

Imsha Rehman, another Pakistani TikTok star, went through the same ordeal. After an intimate video of her went viral, people accused her of leaking it herself for attention. She ended up deactivating her social media accounts just to get away from the backlash.

And then there’s Minahil Malik. When a video allegedly showing her with her boyfriend started circulating, she too left social media and called the video fake. She even took her complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency.

All of these points to the same thing: being a public figure on social media in Pakistan comes with real risks. Privacy is fragile, and online mobs can be relentless. It’s a messy, often cruel side of internet fame that’s not going away anytime soon.

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal?

Kanwal Aftab is very much active on Instagram and currently enjoys close to 5 million followers on Instagram. She regularly posts videos and photos with her family. 

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

QUICK LINKS