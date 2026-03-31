Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

The United States government sentenced Nicole Daedone to nine years in federal prison on March 30, 2026, after she created the controversial “orgasmic meditation” business OneTaste at age 58.

A Brooklyn judge sentenced the defendant to prison after prosecutors proved she had operated a criminal organization for ten years, which ended with her 2025 conviction on forced labor conspiracy charges.

Daedone must hand over $12 million, which represents her complete earnings from selling her company stake, and she also needs to pay back approximately $890000 to seven specific victims who were affected by her control.

Forced Labor and Psychological Manipulation

The court proceedings established that Daedone operated a high-control environment where “wellness” served as a facade for systematic abuse. Between 2006 and 2018, she used love-bombing and public shaming to control vulnerable individuals who were seeking healing from past trauma.

The victims experienced sleep deprivation, which reached extreme levels while they remained under constant observation and were forced to work without pay in both manual and sexual tasks.

The company required its employees to engage in sexual activities with investors and clients under the false pretense of performing spiritual “aversion practice.”

Financial Ruin and Restitution Requirements

The judge penalized the OneTaste business model because its core operation depended on financial exploitation. Daedone and her associates pressured members to incur massive debt by opening multiple credit cards to fund expensive “coaching” courses, which included some programs priced at $36,000.

The organization maintained perpetual debt for its followers so they would remain confined within the communal housing system.

The court mandated reimbursement of $887,877 to restore economic and emotional damages which survivors experienced during their group membership in what former members described as a “sex cult.”

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