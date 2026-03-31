LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news Nicole Daedone Digvesh Rathi iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

Nicole Daedone, founder of OneTaste, was sentenced to nine years for running a forced-labor “orgasmic meditation” scheme. Victims endured psychological abuse, sexual exploitation, and financial ruin. She must pay $890K restitution and forfeit $12M in company earnings.

Who is Nicole Daedone?
Who is Nicole Daedone?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 31, 2026 17:00:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

The United States government sentenced Nicole Daedone to nine years in federal prison on March 30, 2026, after she created the controversial “orgasmic meditation” business OneTaste at age 58.

A Brooklyn judge sentenced the defendant to prison after prosecutors proved she had operated a criminal organization for ten years, which ended with her 2025 conviction on forced labor conspiracy charges.

Daedone must hand over $12 million, which represents her complete earnings from selling her company stake, and she also needs to pay back approximately $890000 to seven specific victims who were affected by her control.

You Might Be Interested In

Forced Labor and Psychological Manipulation

The court proceedings established that Daedone operated a high-control environment where “wellness” served as a facade for systematic abuse. Between 2006 and 2018, she used love-bombing and public shaming to control vulnerable individuals who were seeking healing from past trauma.

The victims experienced sleep deprivation, which reached extreme levels while they remained under constant observation and were forced to work without pay in both manual and sexual tasks.

The company required its employees to engage in sexual activities with investors and clients under the false pretense of performing spiritual “aversion practice.”

Financial Ruin and Restitution Requirements

The judge penalized the OneTaste business model because its core operation depended on financial exploitation. Daedone and her associates pressured members to incur massive debt by opening multiple credit cards to fund expensive “coaching” courses, which included some programs priced at $36,000.

The organization maintained perpetual debt for its followers so they would remain confined within the communal housing system.

The court mandated reimbursement of $887,877 to restore economic and emotional damages which survivors experienced during their group membership in what former members described as a “sex cult.”

Also Read: Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Nicole DaedoneOneTasteorgasm sex cult

RELATED News

Poonam Pandey Pregnant? After Cervical Cancer ‘Fake Death’ Controversy, Actress’s Cryptic Baby Bump Post Shocks The Internet; Netizens Question Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Cuba Saying No To Communism? Fidel Castro’s Grandson’s ‘Want To Be Capitalist’ Remark Sparks Massive Backlash Amid ‘Deal With Trump’ Stance; Netizens Call Him A ‘Sinister Liar’

After Spain, Italy Denies US Aircraft Access To Military Base For Iran Operations As War Escalates

Thailand Hotel Horror: Couple Freezes As Black Cobra Slithers Onto Bed While They Sleep; Video Goes Viral

Terrifying Goa Video: Tourist Crashes Into The Sea After Parasailing Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Internet Demands Strict Safety Checks

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2026 Out: Check and Raise Objections Before Deadline At gseb.org

IPL 2026: “Don’t Get Banned” — Rishabh Pant’s Warning to ‘Firebrand’ Digvesh Rathi Before LSG vs DC Clash in Lucknow

“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Who is Ashwini Bhinde? Mumbai Awaits as First Woman IAS Officer Takes Charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies

Who Is William Walsh? IndiGo Appoints Former British Airways Chief As New CEO After Pieter Elbers’ Exit

Did You Know Sara Arjun Was The ‘Most Satisfying Casting’ For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘To Find A New Girl Amid Such Big Star Cast Was Challenging’

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed
Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed
Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed
Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

QUICK LINKS