LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

A Kuwaiti oil tanker carrying a full load of crude was struck in a suspected drone attack near Dubai’s port anchorage, sparking a fire and raising fears of an oil spill. Emergency and firefighting teams were immediately deployed to contain the blaze and assess damage to the vessel.

Kuwaiti oil tanker hit in drone strike near Dubai anchorage, triggering fire fears as Trump weighs ending Iran campaign. Photo: X.
Kuwaiti oil tanker hit in drone strike near Dubai anchorage, triggering fire fears as Trump weighs ending Iran campaign. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 31, 2026 07:37:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

A Kuwaiti oil tanker carrying a full load of crude was reportedly targeted in a drone strike near Dubai’s port anchorage, damaging the vessel’s hull and triggering a fire onboard. Authorities and emergency teams rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, while officials also warned of a possible oil spill in the surrounding waters.

Drone Strike Reported Near Dubai Anchorage

The vessel, identified as Al-Salmi, a Kuwait-flagged very large crude carrier, was struck while anchored near Dubai. According to a report by Reuters citing Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), the tanker was fully loaded at the time of the incident and located about 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai.

KPC said emergency response teams were immediately deployed after the attack.

You Might Be Interested In

“Emergency response and firefighting teams were immediately mobilized and are currently working to contain and control the situation in close coordination with the relevant authorities,” the company said.

The corporation also warned that the incident may have resulted in an oil spill in nearby waters, though the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Firefighting Operations Underway, Confirm Dubai Authorities 

Authorities in Dubai confirmed that maritime firefighting units were responding to the attack and were working to bring the fire under control.

Officials said no injuries had been reported, and the safety of all 24 crew members aboard the tanker has been secured.

The Dubai Media Office also confirmed the crew’s safety in a statement posted on X.

KPC said teams were continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage caused to the tanker.

According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data, Kuwait Petroleum Corp is the parent company of the vessel’s registered owner and its commercial operator.

Donald Trump Open to Ending Iran Campaign Despite Hormuz Closure

Meanwhile, as the war continues, Donald Trump has reportedly indicated that he is willing to end the US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told aides the administration is concerned that efforts to pressure Tehran into reopening the strategic waterway could extend the conflict beyond the six-week timeline he had previously set.

Instead, Washington is considering applying diplomatic pressure on Tehran to reopen the strait.

“There are also military options the president could decide on, but they are not his immediate priority,” the publication quoted officials as saying.

Also Read: Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi newsDUBAIdubai newshome-hero-pos-5Iran newsIran US Waruaeuae newsWorld news

RELATED News

Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

Syrian Refugees To Return Home In Three Years: President Sharaa Thanks Germany For Opening Doors During Civil War—Kurds And German Opposition Question Minority Rights And Security

Is Barack Obama Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Alleges Former President’s Role In “Russia Hoax”—Know How DOJ Responded

LATEST NEWS

Is Barack Obama Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Alleges Former President’s Role In “Russia Hoax”—Know How DOJ Responded

Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

‘COME CLOSER’: Iranian Media Releases LEGO-Style Video Of Trump Highlighting ‘No Kings’ Anti-War Protests And President’s Tension

IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nandre Burger Lead Rajasthan Royals To 8-Wicket Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

LPG Crisis: Commercial Cylinder Supply Increases To 70%, Industries Resume Production As Workers Return, Offer Canteen Meals And Incentives

edZeb Continues Its Legacy of Excellence as CFA Results Are Announced

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300s Launch: 200MP Camera, 7,100mAh Massive Battery, And Snapdragon Processor—Check All Features And Price

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes CSK Bowlers Around The Park, Begins Season With 300 Strike-Rate, Fans Say ‘India Cap Isn’t Far…’

When Will New Pulsar 180 Launch? Bajaj’s Iconic Bike Spotted At Dealership; Check Timeline, Expected Price And New Features

Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO
Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO
Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO
Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

QUICK LINKS