Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

A Kuwaiti oil tanker carrying a full load of crude was reportedly targeted in a drone strike near Dubai’s port anchorage, damaging the vessel’s hull and triggering a fire onboard. Authorities and emergency teams rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, while officials also warned of a possible oil spill in the surrounding waters.

Drone Strike Reported Near Dubai Anchorage

The vessel, identified as Al-Salmi, a Kuwait-flagged very large crude carrier, was struck while anchored near Dubai. According to a report by Reuters citing Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), the tanker was fully loaded at the time of the incident and located about 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai.

KPC said emergency response teams were immediately deployed after the attack.

“Emergency response and firefighting teams were immediately mobilized and are currently working to contain and control the situation in close coordination with the relevant authorities,” the company said.

The corporation also warned that the incident may have resulted in an oil spill in nearby waters, though the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Firefighting Operations Underway, Confirm Dubai Authorities

Authorities in Dubai confirmed that maritime firefighting units were responding to the attack and were working to bring the fire under control.

Officials said no injuries had been reported, and the safety of all 24 crew members aboard the tanker has been secured.

The Dubai Media Office also confirmed the crew’s safety in a statement posted on X.

KPC said teams were continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage caused to the tanker.

According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data, Kuwait Petroleum Corp is the parent company of the vessel’s registered owner and its commercial operator.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation: The Kuwaiti supertanker “Al-Salmi” was targeted by Iranians. Kuwait warns of the possibility of an oil spill in the waters after the targeting of the oil tanker “Al-Salmi”. Hearing the sound of an explosion in Kuwait. The whistles are sounding in… pic.twitter.com/DIWPLlfGrF — CaptainToxic Analytics (@Michael91387113) March 30, 2026

Donald Trump Open to Ending Iran Campaign Despite Hormuz Closure

Meanwhile, as the war continues, Donald Trump has reportedly indicated that he is willing to end the US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told aides the administration is concerned that efforts to pressure Tehran into reopening the strategic waterway could extend the conflict beyond the six-week timeline he had previously set.

Instead, Washington is considering applying diplomatic pressure on Tehran to reopen the strait.

“There are also military options the president could decide on, but they are not his immediate priority,” the publication quoted officials as saying.

Also Read: Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic