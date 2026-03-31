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Home > World News > Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

The White House, led by Donald Trump, said ongoing US-Iran talks enabled oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite tensions. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied claims that Iran is selectively controlling maritime traffic.

image credit: ANI
image credit: ANI

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 31, 2026 04:28:57 IST

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Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

The White House claimed on Monday that continuous direct and indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are responsible for the recent passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, despite a virtual closure amid the turmoil in West Asia. 

It credited diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump. 

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected claims that Iran is selectively allowing certain tankers to pass or imposing informal controls over maritime traffic. 

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“That’s not something we support, and I would reject that they are cherry-picking. In fact, these tankers that are moving through – the 10 that were previously announced and now the new 20, the announcement of 20 additional tankers, which we expect to see over the coming days – are a result of the direct and indirect talks that are taking place between the United States and Iran,” she claimed. 

Leavitt further insisted that such tanker movements would not have been possible without sustained diplomatic engagement by the US administration led by Trump. 

“So, you wouldn’t have seen those tankers if not for the president’s diplomacy and his team engaging in this matter, which we expect that compliance moving forward, and it’s again something that we’re working on very closely,” she added. 

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said that Iran is allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “sign of respect”. 

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said that Iran initially agreed to send 10 boats through the strait and then added 10 more, which he considers a positive development. 

“We have emissaries, but we are also dealing directly, and as you know, they’ve agreed to send 8 boats two days ago, and then they added another two, so it was 10 boats. And now today, they gave us, as a tribute, I don’t know, I can’t define it exactly, but they gave us, I think, out of a sign of respect, 20 boats of oil, big, big boats of oil going through the Hormuz Strait,” the US President said. 

Meanwhile, responding to a question on whether the administration supports any system where Iran could impose tolls or restrictions on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, Leavitt made it clear that such an arrangement is not backed by Washington. 

The remarks come in the context of a new report from the Shipping News website, Lloyd’s List, suggesting that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) imposed a de facto ‘toll booth’ in the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia has put enormous stress on one of the key global shipping routes. 

This requires vessels to submit full documentation, obtain clearance codes, and accept IRGC-escorted passage through a single controlled corridor, the report stated. 

Even if diplomatic ties between Washington and Tehran are still open, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a crucial global energy chokepoint, and recent events have coincided with increased tensions in the area. 

(ANI) 

Also Read: Syrian Refugees To Return Home In Three Years: President Sharaa Thanks Germany For Opening Doors During Civil War—Kurds And German Opposition Question Minority Rights And Security

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Tags: iran waroil shipsstrait of hormuzUS-Iran

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Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

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Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

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Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic
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Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic
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