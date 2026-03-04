Who Is Saaniya Chandok? Know All About Sachin Tendulkar’s To Be Daughter- In- Law- Check Net Worth, Career, Education And Much More

The marriage of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok is more than a high-profile celebration—it represents the coming together of two distinguished Indian legacies: one rooted in cricketing excellence and the other in entrepreneurial success. While Arjun continues to shape his journey in domestic cricket, Saaniya has established herself as a dynamic young entrepreneur in India’s rapidly expanding pet care industry, now valued at over ₹5,000 crore annually.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who prefers to keep a low public profile despite belonging to a prominent business family. Passionate about animal wellness, she represents a new generation of leaders who combine strong academic foundations with innovation and purpose-driven enterprise.

Education

Saaniya began her academic journey at reputed institutions in Mumbai before pursuing higher studies in business management. She graduated from the London School of Economics in 2020. Further strengthening her expertise, she completed a Veterinary Technician course four years later, gaining both theoretical knowledge and practical experience in animal care.

Family Background

Saaniya is the daughter of Sunny Chandhok, a Mumbai-based businessman associated with the Graviss Group. Her mother, Gaurika Ghai Chandhok, belongs to the Ghai family, which leads the Mumbai-headquartered Graviss Group.

She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairperson of Graviss Hospitality Limited. The family oversees a diversified portfolio spanning hospitality and premium food ventures. In FY24, Graviss Food Solutions reported revenues exceeding ₹600 crore, underscoring the scale and influence of the family enterprise.

Career

Choosing to carve her own path rather than join the family business, Saaniya founded Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai in 2022. The venture focuses on premium pet grooming and healthcare services, tapping into India’s fast-growing pet industry, which is expanding at an annual rate of over 15%. Her business reflects both her entrepreneurial vision and her deep commitment to animal wellness.

Net Worth

Saaniya’s estimated net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000 (approximately ₹83 lakh to ₹4.15 crore). Unlike inherited wealth, her earnings stem from her independent entrepreneurial pursuits. Meanwhile, the broader family enterprise, led by Graviss Hospitality Ltd., reported annual revenues of around ₹624 crore in FY23–24.

Connection to Sports

Though not directly involved in sports herself, Saaniya often draws public attention through her association with Arjun Tendulkar. Balancing her growing business ambitions with life in the public eye, she continues to maintain a poised and focused presence.

