LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has confirmed his engagement to London-based content creator and cousin Zoeia Karim after videos from their private ceremony in Karachi went viral. Some people trolled him online over marrying his cousin.

Talha Anjum trolled over his engagement to cousin (Image: X)
Talha Anjum trolled over his engagement to cousin (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 11, 2026 19:18:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has officially confirmed his engagement to London-based content creator Zoeia Karim who is also his cousin. The news comes after clips and photos from a private ceremony in Karachi went viral on social media earlier this week.

Talha Anjum is well known as one half of the popular hip-hop duo Young Stunners, a group that helped bring Urdu rap into the mainstream. Over the years, he has built a loyal following for his rhymes, authentic lyrics and strong stage presence.

Talha Anjum engaged in a private ceremony

The intimate engagement event took place on February 8, 2026, in Karachi. Close family members and friends were present as Talha and Zoeia marked the beginning of their next chapter together. Several guests shared photos and short video clips from the celebration online, giving fans a first look at the joyous occasion.

You Might Be Interested In

On February 9, Talha Anjum took to Instagram to confirm the rumours that had been circulating after the clips went viral. He shared a carousel of beautiful pictures from the ceremony and wrote in his caption: “here’s to a beautiful new chapter with you.” The post drew a huge outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, followers and fellow artists.

One user simply asked that, “Why people are not happy with talha anjum’s engagement?”

Talha Anjum’s engagement to cousin is being trolled 

As soon as the news of Talha Anjum getting married to his cousin Zoeia Karim, Internet was flooded with memes and several people were trolling him. One user on X commented that, Meet Talha Anjum – Got Famous due to Indian Rappers Collaborations – Boycotted by Indians during Operation Sindoor – Said Art has no Boundaries – Now he is Marrying his Own Cousin.” Another user trolled him brutally and commented that, “Talha Anjum engaged his cousin, Pakistanis are really sister f*****s.”

Zoeia Karim, Talha’s fiancée, is a London-based digital creator and medical aesthetician. She has a strong presence on social media. She usually posts content related to wellness and lifestyle. She also holds academic qualifications in biomedical science and public health. She has also worked as a biomedical scientist.

Also Read: Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 7:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12latest newsTalha Anjumviral news

RELATED News

Happy Promise Day 2026: 50+ Sweet Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Seal Forever Promises With Your Special Someone

Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS: Truth Behind The Trending Scandal Explained

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Top 50 Romantic Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Photos For Valentine Week

What Is Pinay Gold Medalist Viral MMS? Zyan Cabrera Obscene Clip Taking Over Indian Feeds — Everything You Need To Know

Chocolate Day 2026: Sweet Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Melt Hearts And Spark Love This Chocolatey Day

LATEST NEWS

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead of India vs Namibia Clash, Fitness Call on Matchday

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim
Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim
Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim
Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

QUICK LINKS