Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has officially confirmed his engagement to London-based content creator Zoeia Karim who is also his cousin. The news comes after clips and photos from a private ceremony in Karachi went viral on social media earlier this week.

Talha Anjum is well known as one half of the popular hip-hop duo Young Stunners, a group that helped bring Urdu rap into the mainstream. Over the years, he has built a loyal following for his rhymes, authentic lyrics and strong stage presence.

Talha Anjum engaged in a private ceremony

The intimate engagement event took place on February 8, 2026, in Karachi. Close family members and friends were present as Talha and Zoeia marked the beginning of their next chapter together. Several guests shared photos and short video clips from the celebration online, giving fans a first look at the joyous occasion.

On February 9, Talha Anjum took to Instagram to confirm the rumours that had been circulating after the clips went viral. He shared a carousel of beautiful pictures from the ceremony and wrote in his caption: “here’s to a beautiful new chapter with you.” The post drew a huge outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, followers and fellow artists.

One user simply asked that, “Why people are not happy with talha anjum’s engagement?”

Talha Anjum’s engagement to cousin is being trolled

As soon as the news of Talha Anjum getting married to his cousin Zoeia Karim, Internet was flooded with memes and several people were trolling him. One user on X commented that, Meet Talha Anjum – Got Famous due to Indian Rappers Collaborations – Boycotted by Indians during Operation Sindoor – Said Art has no Boundaries – Now he is Marrying his Own Cousin.” Another user trolled him brutally and commented that, “Talha Anjum engaged his cousin, Pakistanis are really sister f*****s.”

Zoeia Karim, Talha’s fiancée, is a London-based digital creator and medical aesthetician. She has a strong presence on social media. She usually posts content related to wellness and lifestyle. She also holds academic qualifications in biomedical science and public health. She has also worked as a biomedical scientist.

