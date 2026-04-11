Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Smoking On Road? Viral Video Shows Star Cricketer ‘Smoking While Driving’, ‘Throwing Cigarette On Road’ | WATCH

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is under fire on social media after a viral video purportedly that captured the him smoking on the road surfaced online. The Punjab Kings spin bowler is being accused by the critics of compromising the public health road safety and the dangers of smoking. Released on Friday, the video where a person similar to Chahal is featured quickly appeared and went viral on social media. However, Newx cannot independently verify the authenticity of the viral video. The time and place of recording the footage is also unknown. There have been some online responses that the film might have been shot in Chandigarh, although this has not been proven.

Yuzvendra Chahal Smoking While Driving? What The Viral Video Shows

Reportedly, the person in the video is seen smoking a cigarette as he drives and then carelessly disposes of the cigarette but as he throws it in the road. To date, the identity of the individual in the car and the precise site of the camera is yet to be validated.

Despite the video going viral, Chahal and his representatives have not made any official statement about the viral footage. Chahal is currently playing in the Indian Premier League.

🚨 Meet Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road. All that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/joHVrkbGPL — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) April 10, 2026

Fans Recall Yuzvendra Chahal’s Recent Comments on Quiting Alcohol

Some of the fans have also been surprised by the viral clip since Chahal had recently talked about changing his lifestyle in preparation of the current IPL season. Chahal in a podcast on the YouTube channel of former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, before the 2026 IPL season started told that he had quit drinking alcohol.

“I’ve stopped drinking alcohol, and it’s been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. I wish to instill something in people in the IPL as a senior player, Chahal said then.

When Yuzvendra Chahal Was Called A Cheater

The new focus surrounding the cricketer has also led to a throwback to his personal life. Last year, Chahal had openly talked about what had led to his divorce with actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma last. The couple divorced their five-year marriage earlier in the year.

Chahal also responded to rumours during that time that went around concerning his character especially those that branded him a cheater.

“And I have never cheated in my life. I am not that person. You will never find anyone as loyal as me,” he said. Chahal further added that he did not feel the need to prove anything publicly, stating that those close to him were already aware of the truth.