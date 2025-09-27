LIVE TV
  • 8 Stocks To Watch: Expert Picks For Building Wealth Over The Next Decade

8 Stocks To Watch: Expert Picks For Building Wealth Over The Next Decade

Stocks To Watch: When it comes to long-term investing, patience isn’t just a virtue, It’s your secret weapon.

Think 5, 10, or even 20 years of holding strong, because overnight riches are a fairy tale, not a strategy. As a trade analyst, I’m telling you, it’s all about digging deeper than the surface price. You need to dissect the company’s business model like a detective, track revenue and earnings growth like a hawk, and stay ahead by understanding industry shifts before they make headlines. Don’t forget to size up the leadership, the captains steering these ships, and pinpoint their competitive edges.

Oh, and keep your head clear on valuations and your portfolio diversified; risk is real, but manageable when you’re smart. Remember, past performance is like a movie trailer, not the whole film. Ready to dive in? Let’s explore some solid contenders that make long-term investing look like a masterclass in strategy.

(With Inputs)

(Financial Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice or investment recommendations. Investing in stocks involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher disclaim any liability for financial losses or damages resulting from the use of this content.)
September 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)
1/7

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)

-Diversified conglomerate in oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom (Jio), and retail.
-Investing heavily in green energy and digital platforms.
-Telecom arm Jio is a market leader.
-Current Price: ₹1379.0; P/E Ratio: 22.90; 52-week high/low: ₹1,551.00 / ₹1,114.85.
-Focus on new energy business for future growth.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)
2/7

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

-Largest Indian IT services company, strong in digital transformation (cloud, AI).
-Healthy margins and robust client partnerships.
-Current Price: ₹2905.4; P/E Ratio: 21.33; 52-week high/low: ₹4,494.90 / ₹2,891.30.
-Invests in emerging technologies.

ITC Ltd.
3/7

ITC Ltd.

-Diversified conglomerate in FMCG, paperboards, agri-business, IT.
-Owns 25+ Indian brands and pioneer in sustainability.
-GST restructuring may benefit tobacco business.
-Current Price: ₹405.0; P/E Ratio: 14.54; 52-week high/low: ₹528.50 / ₹390.15.

Infosys Ltd.
4/7

Infosys Ltd.

-Global leader in digital services and consulting.
-Focus on AI, cloud, and data analytics.
-Ethical practices and strong global presence.
-Current Price: ₹1452.2; P/E Ratio: 22.11; 52-week high/low: ₹2,006.45 / ₹1,307.00.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.
5/7

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

-Leading telecom operator in India and Africa.
-Provides 2G to 5G services plus home broadband.
-Premiumisation strategy and digital services expansion.
-Strong free cash flow and potential tariff hikes.
-Current Price: ₹1915.4; P/E Ratio: 32.54; 52-week high/low: ₹2045.8 / ₹1511.0.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA)
6/7

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA)

-Largest Indian pharmaceutical company; global leader in generics.
-Diversified portfolio including specialty medicines and OTC products.
-Heavy investment in R&D.
-Current Price: ₹1585.00; 52-week high/low: ₹1960.35 / ₹1548.00.

(Although, due to Trump's Tariff Tantrum, the company is facing a hurddle, this might not be very long, the market may adjust quickly and the company will be back to normal)

HDFC Bank Ltd.
7/7

HDFC Bank Ltd.

-Largest private sector bank in India with disciplined growth and low NPAs.
-Merged with HDFC Ltd., strengthening housing finance presence.
-Offers retail, wholesale, and rural banking services.
-Current Price: ₹944.25; P/E Ratio: 20.55; 52-week high/low: ₹1,018.85 / ₹806.50.
-Seen as a safe blue-chip banking stock.

