Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Online and How to Watch It For Free

Bhoot bangla box office

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹5.75 crore net in India as it entered its second week, taking its total domestic collection to ₹90.15 crore. The film had already earned ₹84.40 crore in its first week. It started strong with ₹3.75 crore from premieres and ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, followed by a big jump over the weekend with ₹19 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.