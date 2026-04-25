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  • Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Online and How to Watch It For Free

Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Online and How to Watch It For Free

Bhoot Bangla OTT Release: Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy movie Bhooth Bangla is already creating alot of buzz among fans as it brings back one of the biggest duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan together. The film promises a mix of spooky moments and light-hearted comedy, making it a fun watch for all age groups. Here’s a deep dive into Bhooth Bangla OTT release date, time, platform, story, and cast. 

Published By: Published: April 25, 2026 11:27:55 IST
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Bhoot Bangla OTT Release Date
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Bhoot Bangla OTT Release Date

Bhoot Bangla is already performing well on big screens and makers want to give it more days before OTT release. So as per reports, Bhoot Bangla is expected to premiere on OTT in late June or early July 2026.

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Bhoot Bangla OTT Release Platform
2/5
Bhoot Bangla

Bhoot Bangla OTT Release Platform

According to Filmibeat, Bhoot Bangla is heading towards becoming a success, and its strong performance in theatres has increased its chances of doing well on OTT too. The film is confirmed to release on Netflix, but the makers are carefully planning the timing.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8
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Bhoot bangla box office

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹5.75 crore net in India as it entered its second week, taking its total domestic collection to ₹90.15 crore. The film had already earned ₹84.40 crore in its first week. It started strong with ₹3.75 crore from premieres and ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, followed by a big jump over the weekend with ₹19 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.

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Bhoot Bangla Story
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Bhoot Bangla

Bhoot Bangla Story

Arjun who lives in London with his sister arrives at Mangalpur village to attend his sister’s wedding. Despite several mornings from villagers as the ancestral palace was abandoned and very old. The village is controlled by a Vadhusur, a demonic entity that haunts the mansion and claims the lives of newlyweds.

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How to Watch Bhoot Bangla For Free?
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Bhooth Bangla Cast Fees Revealed

How to Watch Bhoot Bangla For Free?

Fans can not watch Bhoot Bangla for free, as it will be scheduled to release on Netflix. Fans can buy Netflix plan accordingly.

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