Crime 101 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry’s Heist Thriller | Cast, Plot, Runtime and Streaming Details
‘Crime 101’ starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo is all set for its OTT debut. After its theatrical run, the gripping heist thriller is now arriving on streaming, promising intense action and a smart cat and mouse storyline.
Crime 101
Crime 101 is a 2026 crime thriller film directed by Bart Layton, based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth as a meticulous jewel thief and Mark Ruffalo as the detective pursuing him.
Where to Watch Crime 101 on OTT
The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Star Cast
Main Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro. The film blends strong performances with a tightly written narrative inspired by the original novel.
Plot
Set in Los Angeles, ‘Crime 101’ follows a highly skilled diamond thief who carries out precise heists along the 101 freeway. A determined detective begins to track patterns in the crimes, setting up a tense pursuit. Meanwhile, an insurance broker gets pulled into the unfolding events, adding emotional depth to the story.
Storyline & Why to Watch
The film builds a layered narrative where:
A disciplined criminal plans his biggest heist
A detective closes in with growing certainty
Personal struggles shape key decisions
With sharp storytelling, intense performances, and a gripping cat-and-mouse dynamic, ‘Crime 101’ offers a compelling watch for fans of crime thrillers and heist dramas.