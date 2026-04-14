Ranbir Kapoor Family Tree Explained: How Five Generations Of Kapoors Dominated Indian Cinema And Built One Of The Strongest Film Legacies In The World
The Kapoor family remains the most important acting family in Indian cinema because their talented members have worked for five generations. The family has shaped Bollywood through their theatrical origins, which began with Prithviraj Kapoor and continued until Ranbir became a modern film star.
Prithviraj Kapoor
The foundational patriarch of the dynasty and a pioneer of Indian theatre and cinema. He is most iconic for his portrayal of Emperor Akbar in the legendary film Mughal-e-Azam.
Raj Kapoor
Widely regarded as "The Greatest Showman" of Indian cinema, he was a prolific actor, director, and producer. He founded R.K. Studios and created timeless classics like Shree 420 and Mera Naam Joker.
Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir’s father and the definitive romantic hero of his era, spanning from his debut in Bobby to his acclaimed character roles later in life. He was known for his charming screen presence and candid, filter-free personality.
Neetu Singh
A celebrated actress who started as a successful child artist before becoming a top leading lady in the 1970s. She is often praised for her graceful transition back to acting in recent years and her role as the family's core anchor.
Karisma Kapoor
The first woman from the Kapoor family to break tradition and enter acting, becoming the dominant female star of the 1990s. She is best known for her powerhouse performances in films like Raja Hindustani and Zubeidaa.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
A modern Bollywood icon known for her versatility and trendsetting roles like "Geet" in Jab We Met. She has maintained a highly successful career for over two decades, blending commercial blockbusters with offbeat cinema.
Alia Bhatt
Ranbir’s wife and one of the most decorated actresses of the current generation, known for her immense range in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also a producer and has made her mark globally with her Hollywood debut.