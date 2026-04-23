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  • Trisha Krishnan Viral Video: What Happened That Got Everyone’s Attention?

Trisha Krishnan Viral Video: What Happened That Got Everyone’s Attention?

Trisha Krishnan stepped out to vote, but it wasn’t just civic duty that grabbed attention, her video is now blowing up across social media. From a simple voting moment to viral headlines, Trisha’s appearance has everyone talking and replaying the clip again and again. Why is Trisha Krishnan trending after casting her vote? Fans can’t stop discussing her look, vibe and the unexpected buzz around the video.

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 13:42:42 IST
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Trisha Krishnan voting video goes viral
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Trisha Krishnan Viral Video

Trisha Krishnan voting video goes viral

Trisha Krishnan was spotted casting her vote in Chennai during Tamil Nadu elections. Her simple look and calm presence caught attention, making her voting video go viral online.

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Trisha Krishnan age
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Trisha Krishnan age

Trisha Krishnan was born on May 4, 1983, making her 42 years old in 2026. She continues to remain one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema.

Trisha Krishnan movies
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Trisha Krishnan movies

She has starred in major films like Ghilli, 96, Ponniyin Selvan, and Leo. Her performances across Tamil and Telugu cinema have earned critical acclaim and multiple awards.

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Trisha Krishnan relationships
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Trisha Krishnan relationships

Trisha has kept her personal life mostly private. While rumours have linked her with actor Vijay, there is no official confirmation about any relationship or dating status.

Latest news Trisha Krishnan
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Latest news Trisha Krishnan

Trisha is trending after her voting video went viral amid ongoing buzz around Vijay’s personal life, mixing political participation with celebrity-driven social media attention.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available reports and viral social media videos. Any claims about personal relationships or rumours involving Trisha Krishnan are unverified unless officially confirmed.

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