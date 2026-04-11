‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’: Lara Dutta Says Akshay Kumar ‘Never Took Advantage’ Of Her And Priyanka Chopra During Andaaz
Lara Dutta opens up about her early Bollywood journey with Priyanka Chopra and praises Akshay Kumar for being protective and supportive during their debut film Andaaz.
Early Beginnings Together
Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra entered Bollywood around the same time after winning international beauty pageants in 2000.
Both started their journey as fresh faces
Starred together in Andaaz
Had little industry guidance initially
Relied on co-stars for support
Faced challenges as newcomers
Akshay Kumar’s Support System
Lara praised Akshay Kumar for being more than just a co-star.
Described him as a “friend, philosopher, guide”
Created a safe and respectful work environment
Helped them understand the industry
Offered guidance during early struggles
Ensured they were not exploited
‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’
Lara recalled how both she and Priyanka were young and inexperienced.
Entered Bollywood with big dreams
Had zero direction initially
Looked up to senior actors
Felt protected on set
Appreciated Akshay’s mentorship
Past Controversies
There were reports of a link-up between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra after Andaaz.
Producer Suneel Darshan hinted at tensions
Issues reportedly affected film projects
Media speculation intensified the situation
Personal and professional lines blurred
Industry faced ripple effects
Where They Are Today
All three stars have moved forward in life and careers.
Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas & they have a daughter, Malti Marie.
Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna (25 years)
Lara continues to look back at her journey with gratitude