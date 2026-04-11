‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’: Lara Dutta Says Akshay Kumar ‘Never Took Advantage’ Of Her And Priyanka Chopra During Andaaz

Lara Dutta opens up about her early Bollywood journey with Priyanka Chopra and praises Akshay Kumar for being protective and supportive during their debut film Andaaz.

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‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’: Lara Dutta Says Akshay Kumar ‘Never Took Advantage’ Of Her And Priyanka Chopra During Andaaz