‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’: Lara Dutta Says Akshay Kumar ‘Never Took Advantage’ Of Her And Priyanka Chopra During Andaaz

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’: Lara Dutta Says Akshay Kumar ‘Never Took Advantage’ Of Her And Priyanka Chopra During Andaaz

‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’: Lara Dutta Says Akshay Kumar ‘Never Took Advantage’ Of Her And Priyanka Chopra During Andaaz

Lara Dutta opens up about her early Bollywood journey with Priyanka Chopra and praises Akshay Kumar for being protective and supportive during their debut film Andaaz.

Published By: Published: April 11, 2026 11:37:01 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Early Beginnings Together
1/5
‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’: Lara Dutta Says Akshay Kumar ‘Never Took Advantage’ Of Her And Priyanka Chopra During Andaaz

Early Beginnings Together

Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra entered Bollywood around the same time after winning international beauty pageants in 2000.
Both started their journey as fresh faces
Starred together in Andaaz
Had little industry guidance initially
Relied on co-stars for support
Faced challenges as newcomers

You Might Be Interested In
Akshay Kumar’s Support System
2/5

Akshay Kumar’s Support System

Lara praised Akshay Kumar for being more than just a co-star.
Described him as a “friend, philosopher, guide”
Created a safe and respectful work environment
Helped them understand the industry
Offered guidance during early struggles
Ensured they were not exploited

‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’
3/5

‘Two Girls With Stars In Their Eyes’

Lara recalled how both she and Priyanka were young and inexperienced.
Entered Bollywood with big dreams
Had zero direction initially
Looked up to senior actors
Felt protected on set
Appreciated Akshay’s mentorship

You Might Be Interested In
Past Controversies
4/5

Past Controversies

There were reports of a link-up between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra after Andaaz.
Producer Suneel Darshan hinted at tensions
Issues reportedly affected film projects
Media speculation intensified the situation
Personal and professional lines blurred
Industry faced ripple effects

You Might Be Interested In
Where They Are Today
5/5

Where They Are Today

All three stars have moved forward in life and careers.
Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas & they have a daughter, Malti Marie.
Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna (25 years)
Lara continues to look back at her journey with gratitude

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS