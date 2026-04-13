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  • Who Is Taniya Chatterjee? ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Sent ‘Aap Cute Ho’ DM, Shares Alleged Screenshot Publicly

Who Is Taniya Chatterjee? ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Sent ‘Aap Cute Ho’ DM, Shares Alleged Screenshot Publicly

Yuzvendra Chahal has once again found himself at the center of social media buzz after actress Taniya Chatterjee claimed that he sent her a direct message on Instagram. The cricketer has not responded to the claims yet, the controversy has added fresh attention to his personal life even as he continues to perform strongly in the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Published By: Published: April 13, 2026 15:40:48 IST
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Who is Taniya Chatterjee ?
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Who Is Taniya Chatterjee? ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Sent ‘Aap Cute Ho’ DM, Shares Alleged Screenshot Publicly

Who is Taniya Chatterjee ?

Taniya Chatterjee is an Indian actress, model and social media influencer based in Mumbai, known for her roles in bold OTT web series, including Gandii Baat (Season 4) and Class of 2020.

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Taniya Chatterjee Reveals Screenshots Publicly
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Taniya Chatterjee Reveals Screenshots Publicly

Taniya Chatterjee reveals the alleged messages to media photographers. She stated, “See these messages sent by Chahal, he called me cute,” while scrolling through her inbox.

‘Aap Cute Ho’ – The Message
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‘Aap Cute Ho’ – The Message

According to Taniya, the message she received from Chahal read, “Aap cute ho.” During a paparazzi interaction, she showed what she claimed were screenshots of the Instagram DM.

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No Official Response From Chahal Yet
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No Official Response From Chahal Yet

Despite the viral claims, Yuzvendra Chahal has not issued any official statement regarding the alleged DM. The absence of clarification has only fueled online speculation, with fans waiting to hear his side of the story.

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Chahal Continues Strong Performance in IPL 2026
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Chahal Continues Strong Performance in IPL 2026

On the professional front, Yuzvendra Chahal remains a key figure in the Indian Premier League. Playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, he continues to be one of the league’s most consistent wicket-takers, proving his value as a top spinner despite being out of India’s current national squad.

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