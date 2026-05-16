Why Delhi Cancelled Kanye West’s First-Ever India Concert, Delayed Since March
Rapper Kanye West’s India debut show, which was set for May 23, 2026 this year in New Delhi has been postponed again for the second time. The concert of the artist who currently goes by Ye got postponed after the authorities sent security-focused directives organisers said. This particular performance was stopped once before this year only and now also.
Kanye West India Concert Date
The show had been slated for May 23, 2026, and it was meant to mark the first India performance by the artist. The organisers said that the May 23 event will not take place, after guidance from the government and law enforcement agencies, and, well they pointed to safety concerns for fans and the general public too.
Kanye West Delhi Concert Time
The Kanye West concert in India officially billed as Ye Live in India was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 23, 2026 at 8:00 pm. The statement said, "We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us throughout this journey."
Kanye West India Concert Postponed
Kanye West aka Ye’s India debut, which had earlier been slated for March 29, 2026, was put on ice due to geopolitical strains and the broader regional anxieties that are tied to the US-Iran situation. The show was then quietly reset for May 23, and later, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was announced as the location.
Kanye West Delhi Concert Ticket Price
The organisers said that all ticket holders who booked through the official ticketing partner District will receive full refunds. Looking ahead, the organisers expressed hope for a future collaboration, like honestly, working with the artist’s team: “We are currently working together with the artist’s team to lock in a new date and venue, and we will share more updates via official channels.”
Kanye West Delhi Concert Ticket Refund
Ye’s Delhi concert was reported to be almost sold out, with tickets priced as high as Rs 30,000, showing massive anticipation for the singer’s debut in the country.