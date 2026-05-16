Why Delhi Cancelled Kanye West’s First-Ever India Concert, Delayed Since March

Kanye West Delhi Concert Time

The Kanye West concert in India officially billed as Ye Live in India was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 23, 2026 at 8:00 pm. The statement said, "We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us throughout this journey."