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  • 6 Fruits to Be Careful With in Summer: Health Risks, Side Effects & Safety Tips

6 Fruits to Be Careful With in Summer: Health Risks, Side Effects & Safety Tips

Fruits are an essential part of a healthy summer diet as they help keep the body hydrated and refreshed. However, not all fruits are safe under every condition. High temperatures can speed up spoilage, increase bacterial growth, and even affect how certain fruits react inside the body. Here are six types of fruits or situations where you need to be extra cautious during the summer months.

Published By: Published: May 1, 2026 12:21:32 IST
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Pre-Cut Fruits from Street Vendors
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Pre-Cut Fruits from Street Vendors

It may seem easy to buy pre-cut fruits from roadside vendors, but it can be really bad for your health. Cut fruits are very easy for bacteria to get into when the weather is hot and humid. Being around dust, flies, and heat can make you sick with food poisoning, typhoid, or cholera.

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Overripe or Spoiled Fruits
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Overripe or Spoiled Fruits

Fruits like bananas, berries, and melons ripen much faster in summer. Once they become overripe, they start to ferment and spoil. Consuming such fruits can lead to acidity, bloating, and digestive discomfort.

Mangoes (When Eaten in Excess)
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Mangoes (When Eaten in Excess)

Mangoes are a summer favorite, but overeating them can increase body heat. They are often considered thermogenic, which means they may cause skin breakouts, heat boils, or stomach issues when consumed in large quantities.

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Jackfruit
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Jackfruit

Jackfruit is another fruit that is considered “heavy” and heat-inducing in nature. While nutritious, it can be difficult to digest, especially in hot weather, and may cause discomfort if eaten in excess.

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Chemically Ripened Fruits
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Chemically Ripened Fruits

Fruits that look unnaturally bright, shiny, or ripened too quickly may have been treated with chemicals like calcium carbide. These substances can be harmful and may lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or skin irritation.

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