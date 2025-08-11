LIVE TV
  Janmashtami 2025: 7 Jagannath Temples You Should Definitely Visit

Janmashtami 2025: 7 Jagannath Temples You Should Definitely Visit

Jagannath Temples across India are a testament to the country’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, showcasing stunning architecture and vibrant traditions. From the iconic Puri temple to regional gems in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ranchi, Chennai, and Aligarh, these sacred spots offer a unique glimpse into devotion and spirituality. Whether you are drawn to spiritual energy, cultural significance, or architectural beauty, visiting these temples is an enriching experience that will leave a lasting impression.

1/8

Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha

The crown jewel of Jaganath temples, Puri's iconic shrine is a revered Char Dham Pilgrimage site, renowned for its majestic Rath Yatra and profound spiritual significance.

2/8

Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Vibrant and majestic, this Ahmedabad temple is a hub of devotion, hosting an annual Rath Yatra that draws thousands, and showcasing intricate architecture that inspires awe.

3/8

Jagannath Temple, Hyderabad, Telangana

A serene oasis in the heart of the city, this modern temple boasts stunning sandstone carvings, offering a peaceful retreat for devotees seeking solave and spiritual connection.

4/8

Jagannath Temple, Hauz Khas, Delhi

A tranquil haven in India's capital, this temple provided a calm escape from the city's bustle, while its vibrant Rath Yatra celebrations brought the community together in joy and devotion.

5/8

Jagannath Temple, Ranchi, Jharkhand

Perched on a hill, this temple was inspired by Puri's architecture offering breathtaking panoramic views of Ranchi city, and a tranquil atmosphere that soothes the soul.

6/8

Jagannath Temple, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

A spiritual hub in South India, this temple showcases beautiful Kalinga-style architecture, attracting devotees who seek divine blessings and a deeper connection with their heritage.

7/8

Jagannath Temple, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

A historic temple with deep local roots, this Aligarh shrine is known for its colorful festivals and warm welcome to pilgrims, embodying the spirit of community and devotion.

8/8

