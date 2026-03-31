April Pink Moon 2026: Date, Time, How and When To See in India, USA, UK, UAE & Other Countries
April Pink Moon 2026 Date and Time: The stunning April Pink Moon 2026 is set to light up the sky and you won’t want to miss this rare spring spectacle. Skywatchers across the world are excited as this full moon promises a magical viewing experience. From India to the USA, UK, UAE and beyond, people are preapring to catch this celestial event. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, time and how to watch it perfectly.
April Pink Moon 2026: Date and Exact Peak Time
The April Pink Moon 2026 will occur on April 1, reaching peak illumination at 10:12 PM EDT, which is April 2 at 02:12 GMT globally.
April Pink Moon 2026: India Timing and Visibility
In India, the full moon peaks on April 2 around 7:40 AM IST, so the best viewing time is the evening of April 1 or early morning hours.
April Pink Moon 2026: USA, UK & UAE Timings
In the USA, it appears on April 1 night, while in the UK around 3:12 AM and UAE early morning, making late night viewing ideal.
How To Watch The Pink Moon?
The Pink Moon is visible worldwide and appears full for about one to two days. Look towards the eastern horizon after sunset for the best and clearest view.
Pink Moon Significance
The Pink Moon is visible worldwide and appears full for about one to two days. Look towards the eastern horizon after sunset for the best and clearest view.
Disclaimer
The timings mentioned are based on astronomical data and may slightly vary depending on your exact location and local weather conditions. Visibility depends on clear skies.