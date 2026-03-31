April Pink Moon 2026: Date, Time, How and When To See in India, USA, UK, UAE & Other Countries

April Pink Moon 2026 Date and Time: The stunning April Pink Moon 2026 is set to light up the sky and you won’t want to miss this rare spring spectacle. Skywatchers across the world are excited as this full moon promises a magical viewing experience. From India to the USA, UK, UAE and beyond, people are preapring to catch this celestial event. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, time and how to watch it perfectly.