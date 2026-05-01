Maharashtra Day 2026 (May 1): 35+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status Ideas & Quotes in Marathi and English To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Maharashtra Day 2026: This day is celebrated every year on May 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1960. The day marks the creation of Maharashtra after the division of the Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat based on linguistic lines. It reflects the pride, identity and cultural richness of Marathi people across India. The occasion is celebrated with parades, cultural events, and official ceremonies, especially at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Here are 35+ wishes, messages, WhatsApp status ideas and greetings in Marathi and English to share with your loved ones on Maharashtra Day 2026.