Maharashtra Day 2026 (May 1): 35+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status Ideas & Quotes in Marathi and English To Share With Your Loved Ones
Happy Maharashtra Day 2026: This day is celebrated every year on May 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1960. The day marks the creation of Maharashtra after the division of the Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat based on linguistic lines. It reflects the pride, identity and cultural richness of Marathi people across India. The occasion is celebrated with parades, cultural events, and official ceremonies, especially at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Here are 35+ wishes, messages, WhatsApp status ideas and greetings in Marathi and English to share with your loved ones on Maharashtra Day 2026.
Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes in Marathi
महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.
जय महाराष्ट्र. आपल्या राज्याचा अभिमान बाळगा.
महाराष्ट्राची शान, आपली ओळख. शुभेच्छा.
आपल्या संस्कृतीचा आणि परंपरेचा अभिमान ठेवा.
महाराष्ट्र दिनानिमित्त सर्वांना मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा.
एकजूट आणि प्रगतीसाठी आपण नेहमी पुढे जाऊया.
महाराष्ट्राच्या उज्ज्वल भविष्यासाठी शुभेच्छा.
Maharashtra Day 2026 Wishes in English
Happy Maharashtra Day. Celebrate the pride of our state.
Wishing you joy and pride on this special day.
Let’s honor the spirit and culture of Maharashtra.
May our state continue to grow and shine.
Celebrate unity, strength, and progress today.
Proud to be a part of Maharashtra.
Wishing peace, success, and prosperity to all.
Maharashtra Day 2026 WhatsApp Status in Marathi
जय महाराष्ट्र
महाराष्ट्र माझा अभिमान
महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा
संस्कृती, परंपरा आणि अभिमान
एक महाराष्ट्र, एक ओळख
मराठी असण्याचा अभिमान
महाराष्ट्राचा गौरव कायम ठेवूया
Maharashtra Day 2026 WhatsApp Status in English
Proud to be Maharashtrian
Celebrating Maharashtra Day
Unity in diversity, strength in culture
My state, my pride
Forever proud of Maharashtra
Culture. Pride. Progress.
Jai Maharashtra
Maharashtra Day 2026 Captions
Celebrating the spirit of Maharashtra today
Pride, culture, and unity define us
Maharashtra, always in my heart
A day to honor our roots and growth
Strong past, brighter future
Living the Maharashtra pride
Jai Maharashtra, always and forever