Samantha’s Hot and Stylish Moments: We Can’t Get Enough

When we think of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, her remarkable screen presence is often accompanied by her stunning fashion sense. The South Indian actress has a talent for consistently delivering hot and fresh styles that keep her fans eagerly anticipating more. Since her debut in the 2010 Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave,’ her fashion journey has experienced significant evolution.

From glamorous red-carpet ensembles to chic street-style outfits, Samantha never ceases to amaze us with her fashion choices. Let’s dive deeper into the standout fashion moments of Samantha Ruth Prabhu that have captured our hearts.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 2:01 AM IST
1/5

Regal Charm

Samantha exudes regal elegance in this stunning Anamika Khanna ensemble she wore for the Filmfare OTT night. She confidently rocked a fusion look featuring a black co-ord set with a deep-neck blouse and skirt, complemented by a bold red embroidered jacket from Anamika Khanna. Stylist Preetham Jukalker accessorized her outfit with a statement necklace and black platform heels. Makeup artist Mitali Vakil added drama with smoky eyes and glossy nude lips, making it a powerful look that Samantha nailed flawlessly.

2/5

Yellow Flair

Samantha set a major fashion goal in an elegant striped saree from Raw Mango. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the black and white striped saree featured a yellow border and was paired with a matching yellow round-neck blouse. Statement earrings and rings completed her chic look. For makeup, she opted for subtle glam with well-defined brows, nude eye makeup, mascara-adorned lashes, and nude lips, enhancing her sophisticated appearance.

3/5

Green Glam

The ‘Kushi’ actress turned heads at the Critics Choice Film Awards in a stunning bottle green gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. This spaghetti-strapped gown featured a plunging neckline and back, adorned with large sequined floral motifs and a flowing silk train that exuded vintage charm. The fitted dark torso paired with the rich green bottom created a captivating look. Makeup artist Avni Rambhia crafted a dewy base, bold winged eyeliner, glossy nude lips, and a flushed cheek hue. She accessorized with delicate pearl earrings and styled her hair in a messy braid, finishing off with striking black stilettos.

4/5

Red Allure

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed everyone in a stunning red ensemble designed by her best friend Krésha Bajaj. This pre-stitched saree featured a chic side slit and an embellished bodice with floral embroidery, making a striking fashion statement. The alluring meshy neckline and sultry thigh slit completed her captivating look. Styled by celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker, she opted for minimalistic dainty diamond studs. Makeup artist Sadhna Singh enhanced her beauty with flawless full-coverage makeup, defined brows, and soft curls that beautifully framed her face.

5/5

Hot Bikini

Samantha Prabhu exudes confidence and allure in a stunning brown bikini that perfectly accentuates her figure. The actress showcases her toned physique while enjoying a sun-soaked day, radiating a vibrant energy that captivates the camera. Her choice of minimal accessories enhances her beach-ready look, making it both chic and effortless. With her hair styled in loose waves and a radiant glow on her skin, she embodies summer vibes and empowerment, leaving fans in awe.

