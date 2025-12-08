Adani Green Energy Deepens Nature-Positive Leadership With A Global Biodiversity Disclosure Framework

• AGEL integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy, reinforcing its shift toward naturepositive renewable energy development

• Pledges No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030 and plans to plant 27.86 million trees, strengthening its

ecological stewardship agenda

• Builds on strong ESG credentials, including certified water-positive operations, single-use-plastic-free

status and zero waste-to-landfill sites

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, has taken a significant step in its sustainability journey by mainstreaming the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, which provides organisations with a structured, science-based approach to identify, assess, manage and disclose their dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities related to nature and biodiversity, into an enterprise-wide strategy. This strengthens AGEL’s ambition to transition from traditional ESG compliance to a more integrated, nature-positive model of renewable energy growth, ensuring

that ecological wellbeing advances alongside clean energy expansion. Beginning in FY24, AGEL initiated company-wide assessments to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities across every operational site. This advance groundwork—undertaken even before formally joining the TNFD Adopters group—reflects AGEL’s intent to embed nature-related insights into strategic planning rather than treat them as end-of-year regulatory disclosures.

“Nature is central to our growth story. By mainstreaming the principles of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures into our operations, we are identifying opportunities to build resilient ecosystems alongside renewable energy infrastructure. Our approach is to ensure that renewable expansion actively contributes to protecting and restoring natural capital. Addressing nature-related risks in positive manner is critical for long-term business resilience and sustainable value creation for communities, investors and the planet,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL.

The TNFD framework is a global, science-led initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Wildlife Fund and Global Canopy. It provides a structured framework for organisations to identify, assess, manage and disclose nature-related risks and opportunities. By aligning with the TNFD framework, AGEL strengthens its leadership among global renewable companies integrating biodiversity considerations into strategic decision-making, supporting both global conservation priorities and India’s climate leadership.

AGEL is also a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI and IBBI 2.0). Reaffirming its long-term

biodiversity goal, AGEL has committed to achieving No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030, supported by its plan

to plant 27.86 million trees across project locations. About Adani Green Energy Limited Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India’s largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 16.5 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India’s decarbonization goals. AGEL is focused on leveraging technology to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) in pursuit of enabling largescale adoption of affordable clean energy. AGEL is developing the

world’s largest renewable energy plant (30 GW) on barren land at Khavda, Gujarat, covering 538 square kilometers, an area five times larger than Paris. AGEL’s operating portfolio is certified ‘water positive’, ‘singleuse plastic free’ and ‘zero waste-to-landfill’, a testament to the company’s commitment to power sustainable growth.