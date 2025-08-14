LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India

Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India

In a significant boost to India’s international school sports movement, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is collaborating with the Adani International School to enhance the nation’s sports education framework for globally aligned schools.

Gautam Adani Photo Credit- @gautam_adani
Gautam Adani Photo Credit- @gautam_adani

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 14, 2025 21:46:07 IST

Ahmedabad | 14 August 2025—In a significant boost to India’s international school sports movement, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is collaborating with the Adani International School to enhance the nation’s sports education framework for globally aligned schools. Mrs. Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, who now joins the Advisory Board of ISSO, is driving the initiative to actively shape its vision and long-term goals.

Founded in 2017, ISSO is India’s only dedicated sports body for international curriculum schools affiliated with globally recognised boards like the International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge, Edexcel, the US-based National School Boards Association (NSBA), etc.

With over 430 schools, 22 sports disciplines, and more than 300+ tournaments conducted annually, ISSO has impacted over 22,000 students, making it the gold standard for school-level sports excellence.

Event photo

Event photo

Through this collaboration, Adani International School, a progressive institution committed to holistic student development, will support ISSO in scaling sporting infrastructure, enhancing athlete training and promoting participation in global events. The school’s emphasis on integrating academic excellence with physical education complements ISSO’s mission to nurture well-rounded student-athletes.

At the event, Ms. Aakanksha Thapak – Director ISSO said, “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Namrata Adani and the Adani Group as part of our shared vision for youth empowerment through sports. Over the years, ISSO has built a structured pathway for international school students to grow through competitive sport — from grassroots to national and international levels. With the leadership and forward-thinking vision of Mrs. Adani, this collaboration is set to further strengthen the ecosystem we’ve created. Together, we look forward to unlocking greater sporting possibilities and inspiring thousands of young athletes across international schools.”

“We are at an inflection point in India’s educational and sporting landscape,” said Mrs. Namrata Adani from Adani Group in a statement. “Through this collaboration, we aim to create inclusive, future-ready institutions where students are empowered to pursue excellence both in the classroom and on the sports field. It is an honour to support ISSO in establishing a structured, globally benchmarked sports culture for international schools in India.”

ISSO’s association with key national and international sports bodies such as the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) has enabled Indian students to compete at the highest levels. Through its specialised wing, the International Board School Sports Organisation (IBSO), ISSO has helped thousands of students progress to elite events like the SGFI Nationals, Khelo India Games, the Subroto Cup and even the ISF World Championships.

The Adani International School–ISSO collaboration brings a renewed focus on structured, transparent and professionally managed competitions that can also aid global university admissions through robust student-athlete profiling.

This collaboration is set to accelerate the next phase of growth for ISSO—empowering a generation of international school students to excel in both academics and sport and to dream beyond boundaries.

Also read: Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality

 

 

 

 

Tags: Adani International SchoolInternational Schools Sports OrganisationNational School Boards Association

RELATED News

Heer Express’ New Patriotic Song ‘I Love My India’ Released Before Independence Day
Operation Tiranga: 3 Shows. 1 Spirit, What to Expect from JioHotstar’s Power-Packed Independence Day Line-Up
This Is The Only Pan India Superstar To Have Maximum Number Of Successful Sequels Crossing ₹1000 Crore Globally
Adani Open To Investing $10 Billion In Vietnam, Says Bloomberg
India, Fiji Reaffirm Strategic Ties During 6th Foreign Office Consultations In Suva

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India
Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India
Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India
Adani International School Supports International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) To Redefine Sporting Excellence In India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?