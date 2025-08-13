LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality

Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 13 August 2025: Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at redefining the travel and airport experience for passengers across Adani-managed airports in India.

Gautam Adani Photo Credit- @gautam_adani

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 13, 2025 15:48:00 IST

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 13 August 2025: Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, has announced a series of transformative initiatives aimed at redefining the travel and airport experience for passengers across Adani-managed airports in India. The strategic moves enhance convenience, comfort, and engagement at Adani Airports, solidifying its position as a leader in digital innovation within the aviation sector.

Ms. Srushti Adani, Director, Adani Digital Labs, said “The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations. This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers. In every project we undertake, our objective is to diminish and alleviate travel-related anxiety for passengers. Offerings will include up-to-the-minute information, exciting rewards and special tiered lounge services, moving beyond standard aggregator offerings to create a truly personalised digital experience, making it a delight for passengers to journey through our airports.”

Demonstrating its commitment to growth and innovation, ADL inaugurated a 150-seater office in Ahmedabad, from where the team will continue to develop customer-centric solutions for the airport environment. These solutions will address common travel challenges such as time constraints, limited awareness of amenities, and long queues. By bringing all airport services onto a single digital platform, Adani OneApp transforms the journey from transactional to experiential, enhancing personalisation, convenience, and efficiency for every traveller.

Serving as a digital companion, the app will empower passengers to plan, navigate, and enjoy their airport experience with features including:
•    Adani Rewards – a groundbreaking loyalty initiative designed exclusively for airport travellers. This is the first of its kind loyalty programmes in the Indian airport ecosystem, focused on delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences. The programme seamlessly spans F&B, retail, car parking, duty-free shopping, and meet & greet services, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use.
•    Seamless lounge experience – a cutting-edge digital platform now streamlines lounge access at Adani Airports. Travellers can now easily pre-book lounges, check card eligibility, and enjoy hassle-free entry—eliminating queues and delays.
•    Browsing and shopping from an extensive catalogue of F&B, duty-free, and retail stores
•    Convenient airport services such as Delivery at Gate, Multi-cart Orders, group orders for Duty-Free, and Park & Fly for seamless parking
•    Live flight status tracking and instant notifications
•    Easy access to high-speed airport Wi-Fi and essential travel information

Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality

