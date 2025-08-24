LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Adani Realty Unveils ‘The Imperial’: An Exclusive Business & Cultural Hub At Shantigram

Adani Realty Unveils ‘The Imperial’: An Exclusive Business & Cultural Hub At Shantigram

Adani Realty launched The Imperial, an exclusive 10-year membership business chamber at Belvedere Golf & Country Club, Adani Shantigram. Blending heritage architecture, luxury, and global forums, it aims to be Gujarat’s hub for enterprise, culture, and leadership.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 24, 2025 13:35:17 IST

Gujarat has a new address for enterprise and culture with the launch of ‘The Imperial’ – Opulent Business Chamber at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Adani Shantigram. Conceived as an invitation-only chamber for eminent business personalities of repute, The Imperial offers a 10-year membership that blends business exclusivity with curated indulgence from private lounges and cutting-edge conferencing to luxury stay privileges, spa benefits and access to cultural salons and global forums.

Designed as a first-of-its-kind institution, The Imperial combines heritage-inspired architecture with contemporary business engagement spaces. Beyond being a venue, it is envisioned as a hub where leaders and innovators meet, collaborate and exchange ideas through curated forums, masterclasses and cultural evenings .

The inauguration brought together leading industrialists, cultural patrons and creative minds for an elegant reception featuring live performances and fine dining. At its core, The Imperial represents understated luxury with transformative purpose a living archive of Gujarat’s legacy of trade and intellect, while creating a future-ready space for collaboration, dialogue and leadership.

Adani Realty is the real estate arm of one of India’s leading infrastructure and development entities – Adani Group. With resolute commitment to ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness’, we are developing real estate projects in the most promising destinations, integrating design aesthetics with cutting-edge construction technology. We have developed close to 31 Mn. Sq. Ft. and approximately 108 Mn. Sq. Ft. of real estate space is under development, including residential, commercial, and social club projects across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram. Within a decade, Adani Realty has achieved exponential growth in the residential and commercial sectors.

We have helped numerous families find their dream houses where they are happily residing. We have also created state-of-the-art commercial spaces with futuristic setups for companies to work, feel empowered, and flourish. We have some of the most sought-after award-winning commercial and retail spaces which promise craftsmanship and superior design by Adani Realty.

This also extends to our social clubs– The Belvedere Golf and Country Club, Ahmedabad and Belvedere Club, Gurugram, which offer their members an array of exclusive amenities. The Belvedere Golf and Country Club, Ahmedabad is known for its Golf Club, fine dining restaurants and luxurious rooms for a perfect staycation. Our endeavour has always been to build projects that are synonymous with global real estate standards. Adani Realty continues to develop projects that never compromise on quality and craftsmanship; we contribute dedicatedly to India’s expeditious real estate sector with our premium services.

Tags: Adani RealtyThe Imperial

