Adani Total Gas 9M And Q3FY26 Results, PNG Household Increased To 10.5 Lakh Homes

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), India’s leading energy transition company, continues its mission of transforming India’s energy landscape through extensive infrastructure development. Today, ATGL announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025.

“Team ATGL has delivered yet another strong quarter with double‑digit growth in volumes, revenue, and EBITDA. Despite continued lower availability of APM gas and higher Henry Hub-linked RLNG prices, our diversified sourcing strategy enabled us to manage the gas basket efficiently and ensure uninterrupted supplies of PNG and CNG to all our customers. Our e-Mobility team has also put in an excellent set of numbers with installed Charge Points now nearing 5000 mark with 51 MW capacity.

“Supportive regulatory changes, including effective reduction in tax on natural gas transported outside Gujarat and the new and simplified zonal transmission tariff will help CGDs entities to strengthen cost structures and create a more affordable pricing environment. As APM allocation for CNG continues to evolve, our balanced portfolio positions us to maintain affordability while managing cost pressures responsibly.

“On the sustainability front, ATGL achieved dual upgrades in ESG ratings, with our S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index score rising to 72, taking ATGL ranking up to 9th globally in gas utilities and our CDP rating improving to ‘A’. This reaffirms our commitment to a responsible energy transition.

“With a strengthened sourcing portfolio, continued digitalisation, operational excellence, and expanding networks across our GAs, continued growth in our EV Charge Points, ATGL is strategically positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long‑term value to its all stakeholders,” said Mr. Suresh P. Manglani, CEO & ED, ATGL.

About Adani Total Gas

Given its gas distribution, ATGL is authorised in 34 Geographical Areas and plays a significant role in the nation’s efforts to enhance the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Of the 53 GAs, 34 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Further, ATGL has formed 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for its E-Mobility and Biomass Business respectively. ATGL has also formed a 50:50 joint venture, namely Smart Meter Technologies Private Limited for its gas meter manufacturing business.