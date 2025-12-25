AGEL Tops Global Green Utilities Rankings In Climate Push: UK Based Energy Intelligence

Adani: In a year when the world’s energy transition is increasingly being judged by real-world emissions cuts, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has emerged as the No. 1 utility in Energy Intelligence’s Annual Global Top 100 Green Utilities Rankings, pushing past three Chinese companies and six European companies to take the top spot including China’s National Nuclear Corp., Spain’s Acciona and Iberdrola, and Italy’s Enel.

The UK-based Energy Intelligence rankings track 100 major power generators that together represent more than 35% of global generation capacity, a barometer of how quickly large electricity producers are shifting to cleaner power. The assessment weighs companies’ renewable energy portfolios and greenhouse-gas emissions, reflecting a growing insistence that climate leadership must show up in both capacity and carbon performance.

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh framed the moment as an economic inflection point: “We now have a policy architecture and economics that work… the energy transition has become an economic push,” he said, adding the company remains on track to exceed its FY30 renewable target. AGEL aims to reach 50 GW by FY30, which would contribute more than 10% of India’s national 500 GW renewables goal.

AGEL’s rise also reflects a broader geographic pivot. Energy Intelligence noted that the top 5 signals a clear shift toward Asia, with Asian companies accounting for half of the leaders, while the rest of the top 10 remains dominated by European firms. Adani Green is the only Indian company in the top five, underscoring the scale and speed of India’s clean-energy buildout.

For AGEL, this is not a one-off. The latest list extends a strong run: it ranked in the top three for two consecutive years after placing third in 2024 and now moves to No. 1. With 16.7 GW of operational renewable capacity, the company says it is helping drive India’s clean-power momentum at a time when solar and wind are widely seen as among the lowest-cost options for new generation.

From a climate lens, the ranking also hints at momentum, but not complacency. Energy Intelligence reported that CO₂ emissions from generators in the ranking fell 6% last year, slower than the 9% drop in 2023, yet still faster than typical declines seen over the previous decade. In other words: progress is real, but the pace must accelerate, making every gigawatt of clean power matter.