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Home > Press Release > Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

Gautam Adani and Dr. Priti Adani visited the Shri Ajitnath Jain temple in Gujarat’s Taranga hills on Akshaya Tritiya, offered prayers, and discussed improving pilgrim facilities while preserving heritage. The Adani Group is also supporting afforestation efforts in the area.

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers at Taranga Jain Temple
Gautam Adani Offers Prayers at Taranga Jain Temple

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 19, 2026 17:41:31 IST

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Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

The Chairman of the Adani Group and his wife, Dr Priti Adani, offered prayers at the 12th-century Shri Ajitnath Bhagwan Shwetamber Jain Derasar.

Discussions focused on improving pilgrim facilities while preserving the shrine’s heritage character.  The Adani Group is supporting afforestation in the Taranga hills to aid ecological restoration.

Mehsana, 19 April 2026: Mr Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, and his wife, Dr Priti Adani, visited the Shri Ajitnath Bhagwan Shwetamber Jain Derasar in Gujarat’s Taranga hills on Sunday, offering prayers on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

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Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

Arriving at the Dabhoda helipad in Mehsana district’s Kheralu taluka at about 7:45 a.m., the couple was received by members of the Jain community before travelling to the hill shrine. Devotees had begun gathering early, marking a day regarded as especially sacred across traditions.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Ajitnath, the second Tirthankara in Jainism, dates to the 12th century and is associated with the Solanki ruler King Kumarpal. It remains an important pilgrimage site for the Jain community.

Mr Adani offered prayers inside the sanctum before spending time within the temple complex. The couple also briefly visited the canteen, where pilgrims gather during their visit

During the visit, Mr Adani met temple trustee Sachin Ashokbhai Shah to discuss plans aimed at improving facilities for pilgrims, with a focus on enhancing access and amenities while preserving the temple’s architectural and spiritual integrity.

The Adani Group is also supporting afforestation efforts in the Taranga hills, contributing to the ecological restoration and preservation of the region surrounding the sacred site.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu and Jain calendars, associated with prosperity, new beginnings and acts of charity. In Jain tradition, it marks the day when Rishabhanatha received his first alms after a prolonged fast, establishing the practice of offering food to ascetics. The visit follows a series of recent religious engagements.

Earlier this month, on Hanuman Jayanti, Mr Adani and his family offered prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, one of India’s most prominent Hindu shrines.

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Tags: adani groupDr Priti Adanigautam adani

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Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

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Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya
Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya
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