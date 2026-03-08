LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Gautam Adani Reflects On The Women Who Influenced His Journey

Gautam Adani marked International Women’s Day by sharing a personal message on LinkedIn, thanking the women in his life for shaping his values and journey.

The Women Architects of My Conscience
The Women Architects of My Conscience

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 8, 2026 15:27:48 IST

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has shared a personal reflection on the women who shaped his life and values, describing them as the “architects of my conscience” in a message marking International Women’s Day.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Adani reminisced about how the women in his family have
played a decisive role in shaping his outlook on life, responsibility, and nation-building. Recalling his childhood, Mr Adani wrote that his earliest lessons came from his mother, who introduced him to India’s epics and the values embedded in them.

Those stories, he said, carried lessons “far deeper than any textbook ever could” and instilled in him enduring ideas of courage, sacrifice, duty and faith. He also reflected on leaving home for Mumbai at the age of sixteen with little more than determination to build something of his own. Looking back, he said he often thought about the courage it must have taken for his mother to let him walk into an uncertain future.

Mr Adani paid tribute to his wife Priti Adani, describing her as “the keeper of my conscience”. A qualified dentist who chose to dedicate herself to building the Adani Foundation, she has led an initiative that today touches more than 10 million lives across 22 states through programs in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and community development.

Reflecting on family life, Mr Adani said his daughters-in-law Paridhi and Diva have brought both achievement and fresh perspectives into the family. He described Paridhi as a thoughtful and sharp lawyer capable of engaging across a wide range of subjects, and Diva as a highly imaginative designer whose work also reflects deep compassion, particularly in supporting the specially-abled.

He also spoke about the joy brought by his three granddaughters, noting that their presence has a way of dissolving the seriousness of the boardroom and reminding him of the responsibility every generation carries toward the next.

“A man can spend his life building ports, airports, power plants and businesses,” he wrote, “but when a granddaughter climbs onto his lap and looks at him with complete trust in her eyes, everything becomes clear — why we build.”

Mr Adani concluded by expressing gratitude to the women in his life who shaped his values and perspective. “If the world remembers anything from my journey, I hope it remembers this — the strongest foundations in life are not built with concrete or steel, they are always built by the people who shape who we become.” 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: adani groupgautam adanipress release

QUICK LINKS