Heer Express' New Patriotic Song 'I Love My India' Released Before Independence Day

Heer Express’ New Patriotic Song ‘I Love My India’ Released Before Independence Day

Embodying healing patriotic spirit, Heer Express has released their new son "I Love My India" just before Independence Day. Sung by Javed Ali and Nikhita Gandhi and shot in London, the song combines invigorating and vibrant global sounds with sincere emotions to celebrate identity and pride.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 21:59:00 IST

As the release of Heer Express draws closer, the film continues to capture hearts. The trailer of the family film has already struck the right chord, winning love for its engaging storyline and blend of drama and emotions, building strong curiosity among audiences. The music has only amplified the excitement around the film. From Ve Ranjhana, a romantic ballad, to the foot-tapping wedding number Dore Dore, fans have been relishing the tunes from the film. Now ahead of Independence Day, the makers have released a heartwarming new track, ‘I Love My India’. 

Shot in the scenic locales of London, I Love My India is a celebration of love for the motherland, and is pictured on Heer who has moved to London to navigate her unique journey.  With vocals by the melodious Javed Ali and the ever-energetic Nikhita Gandhi, lyrics by Shloke Lal, and a catchy composition by hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi, this track is set to become a crowd favourite and promises to tug at your heartstrings.

Speaking about the song, Javed Ali shared, “Singing I Love My India was an absolute joy. It’s not your traditional patriotic song, but one that still fills you with pride and makes you smile. There’s a lightness to it, but also a deep sense of connection to our roots. What I loved most about the composition, it’s vibrant, fun, and yet heartfelt. I could instantly imagine people across the globe humming this tune.”

Nikhita Gandhi also shared, “What I loved most about I Love My India is how effortlessly it blends global sound with desi emotion. It has this infectious energy that just makes you want to dance and sing along. It’s a song that celebrates identity and belonging, and working with Tanishk and Javed on this track was such a wonderful experience. We’ve truly created something special, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel that same spark.”

Heer Express brings together a diverse cast starring debutant Divita Juneja & actor Pritt Kamani along with legendary actors Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
