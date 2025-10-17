Israel Embassy In India Commemorates Second Anniversary Of Oct 7 Terror Attacks

The Embassy of Israel in India solemnly marked the second anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks with a heartfelt commemorative event that took place on Thursday in New Delhi. The event gathered dignitaries, members of the diplomatic community, and media to honor and remember the lives forever changed by the tragedy – a day that altered the world, leaving hearts shattered and lives never to be the same again.

The event’s Guest of Honour was Lt Gen (retd) Vinod Khandare, a distinguished Indian military strategist and former Principal Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, and former Deputy National Security Advisor of India, who paid tribute to the resilience and courage of those affected by the October 7 terror attacks.

Lt Gen Khandare, a veteran of counter-insurgency and intelligence operations, emphasized the enduring need for vigilance and international cooperation in combating terrorism. His insights also underscored the close ties between India and Israel in matters of defense and strategic partnership.

Delivering his speech, he said, “There are many things which we have learned from each other, and one of the most outstanding things that I always look at Israel for is the national resilience and the contribution of each and every citizen for the sovereignty and the welfare of Israel. Both countries have been through a lot of rough patches. 26/11. The kind of horror that was inflicted on us (India), again a similar betrayal. Something is wrong with the mindset and attitude of certain people…When you find such horrible crimes towards humanity, it was not essentially towards the military, it was towards the civilian fraternity where such horror was inflicted. There were much less voices globally than what should have happened. What about the human rights of all those people who got killed? Nobody spoke about it. Existential threat is something which is common to India and Israel, and that is where we both share a common desire, not only to survive but to prosper and become strong.”

A poignant moment of the evening was the presence of Mr. Avihay Brodutch, a resident of Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel, who survived the October 7 Hamas attacks.

During the attack, Mr. Brodutch’s wife Hagar and their three children – Ofri, Yuval, and Oriya – were abducted and taken into Gaza. His courageous public advocacy for the hostages, holding a placard reading “My family is in Gaza” in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry, drew global attention and became a powerful voice for families affected by terror attacks. After 51 days, his family was released in a temporary ceasefire, symbolizing both the civilian suffering of October 7 and the resilience of those who continue to seek justice and peace.

At the event, he said, “On that day, I saw a motorized parachute flying over the Kibbutz (village), almost above my head. There were terrorists on them holding AK-47s, and my heart just dropped. All in all, there were over 250 Hamas terrorists that swarmed into our Kibbutz… And I found myself alone after some of my friends were killed, some of them right beside me. My neighbor informed us that my family was taken into Gaza and that they are alive. After 51 days, they came back. They were starved. They were full of lice. They looked really bad, their skin was pale, and they had marks on them. They were kept in a closed, locked room… After all this, my message for the world is: ‘You should concentrate on healing.’ We wish for the healing of everybody in Israel, in all the world, to begin the healing, and we can get some peace. Peace and quiet. And maybe we can start with the peace among my people, and among Israel and its neighbors. It’s all I can wish for, far away from each other at the border. Maybe one day I can go and hug and ask for them. This is what I wish for, and I hope it’s going to happen.”

Ambassador of Israel to India, H.E. Mr. Reuven Azar, said: “Two years have now passed since the brutal terrorist massacre on October 7th – an attack that shook the very fabric of our nation…For 18 years, since the Gaza takeover by Hamas, the terrorist organization dreamed and planned that moment. The recruited the entire population of Gaza to their diabolic project. Their intention was not only killing, but sending a message to every Israeli that there’s no future for us in our homeland.”

“To all those who have stood with Israel during these incredibly difficult times, we say thank you for your solidarity and support…We are grateful for the support we got from Prime Minister Modi, the Indian government and the Indian people. Both countries have suffered from terrorism and we share the conviction required to deal with it and prevail,” Ambassador Azar said.

A special cultural tribute came from the Israeli ‘Trio4’, who performed the songs “Keshetavo” (When You Come), “Halev Sheli” (My Heart), and “Shir LaMa’alot” (A Song of Ascents) – each reflecting, in its own way, the emotional and spiritual journey of the Israeli people since October 7: a journey of longing, pain, and enduring faith. Through these songs, the artists wove together national sorrow with a powerful message of hope and resilience.

Currently touring across India in collaboration with leading local musicians, Trio4 brings a message of connection through music – bridging cultures, emotions, and shared human stories.

Amidst this spirit of unity, our hearts continue to hold onto hope for the return of all remaining hostages, and we stand united in prayers for their release and the day when families will be able to pay their respects through a respected burial.

The Embassy of Israel remains committed to honoring the memory of those impacted by the brutal attacks. The State of Israel is deeply thankful to the people of India for standing with us and offering unwavering support during these difficult times.

