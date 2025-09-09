Nissan Magnite Gets Cheaper by Up to ₹1 Lakh — But Is It the Perfect Compact SUV Yet?

Looking to buy a compact SUV this festive season? Nissan just made your decision a lot more interesting. Following the Government of India’s new GST reductions, Nissan Motor India has slashed prices on all variants of its Magnite SUV, passing 100% of the benefit directly to customers.

And we’re not talking small change — the top-end CVT Tekna+ now costs ₹1 lakh less, while the base Visia MT starts under ₹6 lakh. That’s a big deal for a B-SUV that boasts 6 airbags standard and a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

What’s Changing — And Why It Matters

Starting September 22, 2025 — coinciding with Navratri, an auspicious time for purchases — the revised pricing will be applicable on all deliveries. The base Visia MT variant now starts under ₹6 lakh, a price point rare for a B-segment SUV with such a safety rating. The mid-tier N-Connecta CVT and KURO Special Edition CVT now fall under ₹10 lakh, which puts them in direct competition with premium hatchbacks and entry-level sedans. Most notably, the flagship CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+ trims have received price cuts of ₹97,300 and ₹1,00,400 respectively — an aggressive move in a highly competitive segment.

For many Indian families, this revised pricing makes the Magnite an even more value-centric proposition — especially at a time when cost-of-ownership, fuel efficiency, and safety are paramount concerns. The impact of these price cuts is not merely financial — it’s emotional and aspirational, helping first-time buyers or upgraders move into the SUV segment more confidently.

A Closer Look at What You Get

The Nissan Magnite stands out with 6 airbags standard across all variants and a 5-star Global NCAP rating for adult safety—rare in this price range. It offers a best-in-class 336-litre boot, plus features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and cruise control on higher trims.

Nissan also offers a CNG retrofitment kit at ₹71,999, compatible with the 1.0L petrol MT variant, retaining full boot space and backed by a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty.

To add extra confidence, the company has introduced a 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan—a first in the segment, reflecting Nissan’s focus on long-term reliability.

So, What’s New?

*All variants are now cheaper

*CVT Tekna+ down by ₹1,00,400

*N-Connecta & KURO CVT trims now under ₹10 lakh

*CNG Kit now priced at ₹71,999 with boot space intact

*10-Year Extended Warranty introduced — a segment-first

You can book now, but deliveries begin from September 22, right on the first day of Navratri.

With the full benefit of GST reduction passed to buyers, Nissan has delivered a bold, customer-first move that deserves applause. It lowers the entry barrier to owning a safe, stylish, and well-equipped compact SUV — and in a market where pricing and trust are everything, that’s a massive win.

However, while the Magnite has become significantly more appealing, it still sits in a segment filled with excellent options like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza. Buyers must evaluate their individual needs — whether it’s stronger rear seat comfort, diesel fuel preference, or premium cabin finishes.

That said, for those looking for maximum safety, solid performance, and standout warranty support at a compact budget, the Nissan Magnite — especially after the GST-driven price drops — is now one of the smartest picks in the Indian B-SUV landscape.

With bold price cuts, top-notch safety, and a game-changing 10-year warranty, the Nissan Magnite is shaking up the compact SUV scene like never before. If you’re hunting for style, features, and unbeatable value—all wrapped in one sleek package—this is your moment to jump in!

It’s not just a car; It’s a smart move that could make your next drive unforgettable. Ready to take the wheel?

