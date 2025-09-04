LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From VinFast VF6 to Maruti Suzuki Escudo : September 2025 Car Launch

From VinFast VF6 to Maruti Suzuki Escudo : September 2025 Car Launch

This September 2025, India's mass market car scene heats up with five major launches. VinFast debut its EV due- the VF6 and premium VF7- on September 6. Early in this month, Mahindra unveils a refreshed Thar, Citroën reveals the upscale Basalt X, and Maruti Suzuki introduces the brand-new Escudo SUV. Each model offers updates in design, tech, or powertrains, signaling strong competition in both traditional and electric vehicle segments.

From VinFast VF6 to Maruti Suzuki Escudo : September 2025 Car Launch

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Last updated: September 4, 2025 12:30:49 IST

September 2025 is set be an exciting month for car enthusiasts, with several mass market car launches lined up. From VinFast’s electric SUV duo, the VF6 and VF7, to the much awaited Mahindra Thar facelift, and Citroen’s premium Basalt X, automakers are bringing fresh designs and advanced features to the Indian market. Adding to the excitement, Maruti Suzuki’s Escudo aims to heat up the midsize SUV segment. These launches promise innovation across electric, hybrid, and traditional segments, offering buyers a wide range of choices to match their preferences and driving needs.

1. VinFast VF6 and VF7- Electric SUVs Go Retail (6 September 2025): 

Vietnamese automaker VinFast is entering India with two new electric SUVs- the compact VF6 and the premium VF7- scheduled for launch on 6 September 2025. The VF6 offers a 59.6 kWh battery, a claimed WLTP range of up to 399 km, ADAS features, a heads up display, and a 12.9- inch touchscreen. The VF7, positioned higher in the lineup, boasts a larger 70.8 kWh battery, up to -496 km range, dual-motor AWD option, and upscale cabin features like ambient lighting and panoramic roof. VinFast is also building a strong service network- partnering with myTVS to establish 120 service workshops across India.

 2. Mahindra Thar Facelift- Refreshed Off Roader:   

Mahindra is set to launch a facelifted version of the iconic 3-door Thar SUV in early September 2025. Except updated styling inspired by the Thar Roxx, LED circular headlamps, revised grille, new alloy wheels, and interior upgrades including a 10.25- inch infotainment display, digital driver’s cluster, ADAS features, and potentially a Dolby Atmos sound system.

3. Citroen Basalt X- Premium Coupe-SUV Variant (5 September 2025): 

On 5 September, Citreon will introduce the Basalt X- a higher-spec variant of the Basalt coupe- SUV- with premium touches like black-and-tan-leather, ambient lighting, and new tech features like 360-degree camera, push-button start, and possibly a 10.25 inch central touchscreen. Engine options likely mirror the standard model’s 1.2 L NA and turbo-petrol units with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

4. Maruti Suzuki Escudo- New Mass Market SUV (3 September 2025): 

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Escudo midsize SUV- possibly named Victoris- on 3 September 2025. Slotted between the Brezza and Grand Viatara, the Escudo is expected to share platforms and powertrains (petrol, hybrid, CNG) with those models and feature Level-2 ADAS, modern interiors, and flexible seating options.

Conclusion 

September 2025 will be a landmark month for the Indian automotive market, bringing a mix of electric innovation, rugged off road updates, and premium SUV experiences. With the VinFast VF6 and VF6, Mahindra Thar facelift, Citroen Basalt X, and Maruti Suzuki Escude, buyers will have exciting new options across multiple segments. Whether you seek sustainable mobility, adventure-ready features, or a family-friendly SUV, these launches ensure there’s something for everyone. As competition intensifies, customers can look forward to better technology, design, and value in the rapidly evolving car landscape.

Tags: CarCitreon Basalt XMahindra Thar FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Escudoseptember 2025VinFaast VF6VinFast VF7

From VinFast VF6 to Maruti Suzuki Escudo : September 2025 Car Launch

From VinFast VF6 to Maruti Suzuki Escudo : September 2025 Car Launch

