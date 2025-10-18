PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks Clinch 3-1 Victory Over Goa Guardians

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17: Hyderabad Black Hawks registered a commanding 3-1 win over Goa Guardians with set scores of 15-13, 20-18, 15-17, 15-9 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday. Yudi Yamamoto was adjudged the Player of the Match as the Hyderabad Black Hawks climbed to sixth place on the league table with seven points.

The home side made a strong start, racing to a two-set lead while the Goa Guardians struggled to maintain rhythm and committed several unforced errors. Although Prince’s solid presence at the net helped Goa pull one set back, Yudi Yamamoto’s all-round brilliance and Sahil’s attacking consistency ensured a crucial 3-1 win for the Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Hyderabad began the opening set on the offensive, with Brazilian Vitor Yudi Yamamoto and Sahil Kumar dominating at the net. The Guardians’ Nathaniel Dickinson and Chirag Yadav put up a spirited fight with powerful spikes to keep the set tight, but Sahil Kumar’s thunderous finish sealed the opener in Hyderabad’s favour.

In the second set, both teams exchanged points evenly before Goa found momentum through Dushyant’s sharp blocking, earning their first lead of the game. However, Hyderabad’s Niyaz Abdul broke through the Goan defence to force a deuce, and Sahil Kumar once again stepped up under pressure to clinch the set for the hosts.

Goa came back strongly in the third set, led by Dushyant Singh’s blistering super serve. Although Sahil closed the deficit for Hyderabad later in the set, Prince and Gaurav Yadav combined effectively to help Goa take the set and keep their hopes alive.

The Black Hawks quickly regained composure in the fourth set, with Shikhar Singh displaying excellent blocking skills to halt Goa’s momentum. Unforced errors continued to trouble the Guardians, allowing Hyderabad to extend its lead comfortably. With Shikhar’s strong defence, Yudi Yamamoto’s relentless attacking display, and Sahil’s control at the net, the Hyderabad Black Hawks sealed a much-needed and convincing victory.

Kankanala Abhishek Reddy, Principal Owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, said:

“It was a must-win game for us to stay in contention for the semi-finals, and the team delivered. Playing in front of our home crowd made this victory even more special. This win keeps our city alive in the race for the semi-finals and ensures that Hyderabad stays at the heart of the Prime Volleyball League excitement.”

