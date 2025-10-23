PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts celebrate Diwali with 3–1 win over Hyderabad Black Hawks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: Kolkata Thunderbolts returned to winning ways on the auspicious night of Diwali, defeating the hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks 15–9, 15–13, 9–15, 15–13 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday. Pankaj Sharma was named the Player of the Match. With this win, the Thunderbolts climbed to sixth position in the table with nine points. Team Director Sumedh Patodia expressed his delight with the team’s performance, praising Head Coach Naser Shahnazi and the players for “working in overdrive mode.”

The Hawks started aggressively, with setter Preet Karan distributing his passes smartly between Sahil Kumar and Yudi Yamamoto to test Kolkata’s defence. Pankaj Sharma stood tall, combining well with Muhammad Iqbal to block Hyderabad’s attacks effectively.

The Thunderbolts looked like a well-oiled unit in defence, not allowing the Hawks much room to penetrate. Yudi’s spike went wide, costing Hyderabad a super point, and Kolkata took the early lead.

Jithin orchestrated Kolkata’s tactics with precision, allowing Ashwal Rai and Matin Takavar to execute powerful attacking plays. Iqbal’s dominant presence in the middle provided defensive stability as Kolkata tightened their grip on the match.

Hyderabad made tactical adjustments, bringing in John Joseph, Guru Prashanth, and Paulo Lamounier. Paulo’s crucial block on Pankaj ignited the home crowd as momentum shifted briefly. Niyas Abdul Salam rediscovered his rhythm, while John’s sharp block on Rahul secured a vital super point, helping the Hawks clinch the third set and reopen the contest.

In the fourth set, Lamounier set the pace for Hyderabad’s attacks, but Pankaj and Ashwal responded with powerful cross-court strikes to relieve the pressure. Kolkata regained control after winning a key super point. Rahul’s thunderous spike earned another crucial point, and when Shikar missed his shot from the middle, the Thunderbolts sealed a sensational 3–1 victory.

CA Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Principal Owner of the Thunderbolts, said, “The boys have given me the best Diwali gift I could imagine, keeping us alive as strong contenders in the league for the playoffs!”

At the post-match presentation, captain Ashwal Rai shared a heartfelt message with the fans: “Diwali is a happy occasion, and we wish to send our best wishes to all of you in the stadium and those watching at home — Happy Diwali!”

The Thunderbolts will next face the Delhi Toofans in their final league-stage encounter on October 22, 2025, a decisive match that will determine their fate in the race for the Semifinals.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)