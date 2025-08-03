Home > Press Release > This Is The Only Pan India Superstar To Have Maximum Number Of Successful Sequels Crossing ₹1000 Crore Globally

This Is The Only Pan India Superstar To Have Maximum Number Of Successful Sequels Crossing ₹1000 Crore Globally

Prabhas reigns as the ultimate Pan-India superstar with blockbusters like Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, each crossing ₹1000 crore globally. With Kalki 2, Salaar 2, Raja Saab, and Spirit lined up, the “King of Sequels” is set to deliver yet another cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 3, 2025 17:02:04 IST

Prabhas stands tall as the undisputed Pan-India superstar, an icon whose stardom transcends language barriers and regional boundaries.

From his early days in Telugu cinema to becoming a nationwide sensation, Prabhas has carved a unique space for himself with his powerful screen presence and mass appeal.

His choice of roles, combined with his dedication to scale-driven storytelling, has made him one of the most bankable stars in the country today.

He isn’t just known for big films; he’s known for franchises that redefine box office records. Prabhas has delivered three major blockbuster sagas: Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, all of which come with sequels, further cementing his legacy as the King of Sequels.

Each of these franchises has not only crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally but has also created lasting cinematic worlds that audiences remain obsessed with. Whether it was the epic grandeur of Baahubali, the gritty rebellion of Salaar, or the futuristic spectacle of Kalki, Prabhas has proven his mastery in holding audiences across generations.

With Kalki 2 now on the horizon, expectations are sky-high once again. If history is any indication, Prabhas is all set to deliver yet another ₹1000 crore-plus blockbuster, continuing his legacy of back-to-back cinematic spectacles. 

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Raja Saab, Kalki 2, Salaar 2 and Spirit.











