Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

In a major New Year’s Eve crackdown, the Ahmedabad Police registered 246 liquor-related cases and arrested 238 people on Thursday for violating prohibition laws in Gujarat, a state where alcohol has been banned for decades.

The action was taken across the city as part of an intensified night-long check, with cases ranging from liquor consumption and possession to drunk driving, officials said on Thursday.

Over 120 Arrested for Liquor Consumption

Ahmedabad police said in a statement on Thursday that they had booked a total of 246 liquor-related cases, including 123 cases of alcohol consumption, with an equal number of arrests. 54 cases involving possession of Indian-made foreign liquor resulted in 54 arrests, and 69 cases of drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act, in which 61 people were taken into custody.

Gujarat Permit Rules and GIFT City Exception Explained

Gujarat remains a dry state under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949, which bans the production, sale, purchase, possession, transport, and consumption of alcohol, with violations carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

However, select categories of residents and visitors are permitted limited alcohol consumption through official permits, and authorised hotels are allowed to serve liquor to permit holders for private use, while public drinking remains strictly prohibited.

A restricted exemption is also in place in GIFT City for business-related purposes. The police further said that 107 vehicles were seized for additional violations, including the absence of valid registration papers or driving licenses.

Over 9000 Police Personnel Deployed in Gujarat

The police said a total of 9,040 personnel, including five joint or additional commissioners of police, were deployed across Ahmedabad as part of heightened security arrangements. The deployment also included nine Quick Response Teams, 443 breath analysers, 39 speed gun cameras, 34 cranes, and 123 response vehicles, among other resources.