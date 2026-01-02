LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit latest sports news Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa Switzerland bidi prices India Indore news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

In a major New Year’s Eve crackdown, the Ahmedabad Police registered 246 liquor-related cases and arrested 238 people on Thursday for violating prohibition laws in Gujarat, a state where alcohol has been banned for decades.

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases.
Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2026 01:30:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

In a major New Year’s Eve crackdown, the Ahmedabad Police registered 246 liquor-related cases and arrested 238 people on Thursday for violating prohibition laws in Gujarat, a state where alcohol has been banned for decades. 

You Might Be Interested In

The action was taken across the city as part of an intensified night-long check, with cases ranging from liquor consumption and possession to drunk driving, officials said on Thursday. 

Over 120 Arrested for Liquor Consumption

Ahmedabad police said in a statement on Thursday that they had booked a total of 246 liquor-related cases, including 123 cases of alcohol consumption, with an equal number of arrests. 54 cases involving possession of Indian-made foreign liquor resulted in 54 arrests, and 69 cases of drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act, in which 61 people were taken into custody. 

You Might Be Interested In

Gujarat Permit Rules and GIFT City Exception Explained

Gujarat remains a dry state under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949, which bans the production, sale, purchase, possession, transport, and consumption of alcohol, with violations carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison. 

However, select categories of residents and visitors are permitted limited alcohol consumption through official permits, and authorised hotels are allowed to serve liquor to permit holders for private use, while public drinking remains strictly prohibited.

A restricted exemption is also in place in GIFT City for business-related purposes. The police further said that 107 vehicles were seized for additional violations, including the absence of valid registration papers or driving licenses. 

Over 9000 Police Personnel Deployed in Gujarat 

The police said a total of 9,040 personnel, including five joint or additional commissioners of police, were deployed across Ahmedabad as part of heightened security arrangements. The deployment also included nine Quick Response Teams, 443 breath analysers, 39 speed gun cameras, 34 cranes, and 123 response vehicles, among other resources. 

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 1:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ahmedabadAhmedabad new yeargujaratHappy New Yearliquor case in Ahmedabad

RELATED News

Language Row: ‘Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati’ Triggers Heated Argument Between Staffer And Local At Amritsar’s Main Post Office, Watch Here

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Gold Trader And Wife Among Three Killed In Mandsaur, Motive Under Probe

BREAKING NEWS: Powerful Explosion Rocks Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Area Sealed

Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

LATEST NEWS

‘My Health Is Perfect’: Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Bruised Hand, Dozing-Off in Public Claims, Opens Up on Recent ‘MRI’

January 2026 Calendar: List of Festivals, National Holidays, Important Days, Events and Bank Holidays, Long Weekends- Full List Inside

Dropped Out, Drove a Tempo, Now Launching India’s Newest Airline: Meet Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, Kanpur Man Behind Shankh Air

What Is Wolf Supermoon? When, Where And How To Watch The First Full Moon Of 2026- A Complete Guide

Donald Trump Spills The Beans On His Health Secret, Reveals He Is Taking Higher Dosage Of Aspirin Than Prescribed: ‘Want Nice, Thin Blood’

Do You Have Plans To Marry A US Citizen? Here’s Why A Green Card Is Not Guaranteed- Everything Explained

Trump Shares Scathing Editorial Targeting Putin Amid War With Ukraine: ‘Spare Us His Crocodile Tears’

Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

‘Indefensible And Unacceptable’: BJP Demands Apology From Congress’ Nana Patole Over Rahul Gandhi–Lord Ram Comparison

Amazon Allows Indian Employees To Work Remotely Due To H-1B Visa Delays: However, They Can’t Do These Things…..

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat
Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat
Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat
Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

QUICK LINKS