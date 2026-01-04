Amit Shah Says NDA Will Form The Next Government In Tamil Nadu, Launches Scathing Attack On DMK, Calls Them ‘The Most Corrupt Government’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the political tide in Tamil Nadu is turning ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would defeat the ruling DMK-Congress combine and form the next government in the state.

Addressing a large gathering at the valedictory event of Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran’s marathon yatra, Shah asserted, “In April 2026, an NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu.” He said recent electoral performances indicated growing public support for the BJP and its allies. “2024 and 2025 were years of victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Now, 2026 will be the year we bring that mandate to Tamil Nadu and Bengal,” he said.

Calling on the people of Tamil Nadu to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda, Shah urged them to join the “vision of a developed India.” His remarks were seen as a clear signal of the BJP’s intent to challenge the DMK’s dominance in the state.

Shah also formally outlined the NDA’s alliance strategy, confirming that the BJP is ready to lead a “strong alliance” with the AIADMK and other regional parties. “The alliance of BJP with AIADMK and others will have its final fight against Congress and DMK,” he said.

Amit Shah says DMK the the most corrupt government

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, Shah described it as “the most corrupt government” in the country. “The DMK government has failed on every front. If the most corrupt government is anywhere in the whole of India, then unfortunately, it is in Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

Raising concerns over law and order, the Home Minister claimed that public safety, particularly for women, had deteriorated in the state. “There is no guarantee of safety for women and daughters in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Shah further accused the DMK of promoting dynastic politics, alleging that governance was focused on ensuring political succession within the ruling family. “The Tamil Nadu government has only one objective, and that is to make CM Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister of the state,” he claimed.

Concluding his address, Shah appealed to voters to reject dynastic politics, saying, “The time has come to end dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu.”

(With inputs from ANI)

