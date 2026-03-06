Andhra Pradesh To Block Social Media Access For Children Under 13, CM Chandrababu Naidu Says Ban Will Be Enforced Within 90 Days

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday informed the state Assembly that the government is considering restricting social media access for young children, with a proposal to ban its use for those below 13 years of age. The discussion is part of a broader policy effort to address the growing impact of digital platforms on minors.

According to sources, Naidu said the government has received suggestions to prohibit children under 13 from using social media platforms. He added that authorities aim to ensure such restrictions are implemented within the next 90 days. However, the government is still deliberating whether the minimum age should be set at 13 or extended to 16.

“We have received suggestions to ban social media for children below 13. Discussions are ongoing on whether the limit should be 13 or 16. Once a consensus is reached, we will finalise the decision,” the Chief Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh Mulls Incentives To Encourage Larger Families

During the Assembly session, Naidu also outlined a proposed population management policy aimed at encouraging families to have more children. As part of the plan, the state government is considering providing ₹25,000 financial assistance at the time of delivery for parents having a second or third child.

Sharing demographic data, Naidu said around 58 per cent of families currently have only one child, while about 2.17 lakh families have two children and nearly 62 lakh families have three or more children. He also noted that roughly three lakh families have only one child instead of two, while another three lakh families have more than two children.

Karnataka Announces Similar Move For Minors

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a stricter measure in the state’s 2026-27 Budget, proposing a ban on social media use for children below 16 years of age. Presenting the budget at the Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah said the move is aimed at protecting children from the negative effects of excessive mobile phone and social media usage.

