Home > Regionals > Assam: SIT Chief Confirms Progress In Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Assam CID’s SIT has returned from Singapore with key information in the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death. Seven arrests have been made, over 70 questioned, and international cooperation is underway. Citizens are urged to provide information as the probe continues.

Zubeen Garg Case Update: Assam SIT Returns from Singapore with Crucial Leads, Investigation Intensifies (Pc: X)
Zubeen Garg Case Update: Assam SIT Returns from Singapore with Crucial Leads, Investigation Intensifies (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 24, 2025 20:18:04 IST

More than a month after the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam CID has returned from Singapore with crucial information that could strengthen the ongoing investigation.

Addressing the media at the CID headquarters in Guwahati, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the SIT, said the visit to Singapore yielded “valuable insights and cooperation” from local authorities.

“Some of our SIT members arrived in Singapore on October 21. They visited the Indian High Commission and held detailed discussions with the Singapore Police. We exchanged investigation data and highlighted the seriousness of the case. The Singapore authorities have assured full cooperation under mutual legal assistance,” Gupta stated.

He further informed that the team also visited several locations linked to Zubeen Garg’s final days in Singapore, tracing his movement and verifying witness accounts. “We emphasised completing the process within a limited timeframe. Based on my previous experience with CBI, international cooperation often takes time, but in this case, we expect quicker progress,” he added.

According to CID sources, seven individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the case, while over 70 people have been questioned at the CID office in Guwahati.

Among the arrested are the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and two of Garg’s personal security officers who also face a disproportionate assets case after large unaccounted transactions were discovered in their bank accounts.

Public anger continues to simmer across Assam, with peaceful demonstrations and candlelight vigils being held in Guwahati, Dighalipukhuri, and other towns under the banner of #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Gupta urged citizens to assist the investigation: “Anyone who has relevant information regarding Zubeen Garg’s death is requested to come forward. The SIT is committed to ensuring transparency and justice in this case.”

The investigation remains one of Assam’s most high-profile cases in recent years, with both state and central agencies closely monitoring developments.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 8:17 PM IST
