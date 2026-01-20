LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

Violence broke out in Assam’s Kokrajhar after a youth was killed following an attack by locals who suspected cattle theft, leading to clashes, arson and road blockades. At least two people died, several were injured, and authorities suspended mobile internet services while police detained dozens to restore order.

Violence erupted in Assam, the govt has suspended mobile connectivity (Image: ANI, file photo)
Violence erupted in Assam, the govt has suspended mobile connectivity (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 20, 2026 16:28:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

Violence erupted in Kokrajhar district of Assam after a brutal clash on Monday night left people dead and many injured. The violence has forced authorities to take strong action and suspend mobile internet services. The trouble began when a Scorpio vehicle carrying a group of young men was stopped by villagers who suspected them of cattle theft as it was passing through the Gouri Nagar–Mashing Road near Karigaon village. Police said locals tried to stop the vehicle because they believed the occupants were involved in stealing cows. The vehicle then skidded off the road and an angry mob attacked the passengers.

You Might Be Interested In

One man, Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, also known as Raja, died from his injuries and a Scorpio vehicle was set on fire during the chaos, police said. Four other people who were identified as Prabhat Brahma, Jubiraj Brahma, Sunil Murmu, and Mahesh Murmu suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The violence did not stop there. As news of the killing spread, people came out onto the streets. Locals blocked National Highway 27 as they were demanding justice for the victim and the arrest of those responsible for the death. They burned tyres, set fire to some houses and even damaged a government office building before police and security forces arrived to restore order. At the Karigaon Police Outpost, stone pelting and clashes broke out between the crowd and law enforcement officials.

You Might Be Interested In

Assam government suspends mobile internet

The Assam government has ordered a suspension of mobile internet and data services across the entire Kokrajhar district because the situation was so tense and unstable. Authorities said this was done to prevent rumours and dangerous messages from spreading which could make the violence worse. Voice calls and fixed line broadband remained available, however internet on mobile phones was blocked until further notice, as per reports. 

According to reports, police have detained several people for questioning and are investigating the killing and the violence. So far, 29 people have been held in connection with the clashes and the unrest, officials said.

Similar events in the past

Kokrajhar and other parts of Assam have seen violent incidents in previous years. In 2012, ethnic clashes between Bodos and Bengali Muslims broke out in the region, which left more than 100 people dead and thousands displaced in one of the worst episodes of communal violence in recent state history. 

Another major incident was the 2016 Kokrajhar shooting, in which suspected militants killed 14 people in a market attack.

Also Read: UP Govt’s Big Action In Noida Tragedy: Builder Arrested After Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Due To Fall In Open Pit

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: assam newslatest newsviolence

RELATED News

UP Govt’s Big Action In Noida Tragedy: Builder Arrested After Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Due To Fall In Open Pit

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Of Five, Including Two Teen Sons, Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds In Head

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

West Bengal SIR : Supreme Court Orders ECI To Reveal ‘Logical Discrepancy’ Voters, Asks To ‘Display the Names’

LATEST NEWS

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT: Here’s How To Check Scorecard, Direct Link And Important Details

When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

‘Your Hands Are Stained With Blood’: Iran’s Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi’s Big Warning To Ali Khamenei After Deadly Protests, Threatens Him With Nazi-Like Nuremberg Trial

Donald Trump Rages at Tim Walz, Calls Him a ‘Corrupt Politician’; Labels Minnesota Church Stormers ‘Insurrectionists’

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tesla Boss Dubs ChatGPT ‘Diabolical’ Amid Lawsuit That OpenAI Drove Man To Commit Murder-Suicide

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

WATCH: Viral Video Of Women Queuing Up At 4 AM To Buy Mysore Silk Sarees; Crowd Frenzy Catches Millions Of Views

Ajaz Khan’s MMS Scandal: Who Is The Woman Featured In The Leaked Obscene Video? Former Bigg Boss Contestant Gets Furious Amid Vulgar Chat Leak Row

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down
Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down
Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down
Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

QUICK LINKS