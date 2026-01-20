UP Govt’s Big Action In Noida Tragedy: Builder Arrested After Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Due To Fall In Open Pit

A builder has been arrested after a 27-year-old techie, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned when his SUV fell into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Noida. Yuvraj’s car went off the road late at night and plunged into a deep pit that had been dug for building work and left filled with water.

The Noida police said on Tuesday that they have arrested Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of MZ Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd, in connection with the death. Police are still searching for the other owner, Manish Kumar. An FIR was registered after Yuvraj’s father filed a complaint where he said that poor safety at the site led to the death of his son.

What happened at the construction site with Yuvraj Mehta?

The pit was about 20 to 30 feet deep and had no barricades, reflectors or safety warnings. Witnesses and police said that dense fog and poor visibility made the danger even worse. Yuvraj Mehta’s car broke through a damaged boundary wall and fell into the water.

After the crash, Yuvraj managed to get out of the car and climb onto its roof. He called his father, pleading for help. His father rushed to the scene and alerted the police and rescue teams. Yuvraj stood on the car, switched on his phone torch and shouted for help for nearly two hours.

Rescue teams from the police, the fire brigade, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot. But rescuers struggled because of the deep water, cold temperature and lack of proper rescue equipment. They could not reach him in time. Yuvraj’s body was finally recovered several hours later.

How did Yuvraj Mehta die?

The autopsy report showed that Yuvraj Mehta died from asphyxia due to drowning, followed by cardiac arrest, and fluid was found in his lungs.

Police filed the FIR against Wishtown Planners and Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd, accusing them under sections related to culpable homicide, causing death by negligence, and endangering life and personal safety. The FIR said that lack of safety measures “caused the incident” and showed “serious negligence” by the builders.

The incident sparked wider action by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Noida Authority CEO was removed from his post, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and submit a report within five days.

