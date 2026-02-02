LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news Epstein files arson in Betul Asifa Mengal Epstein documents china gdp chappell roan ICC rulebook Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

Jyoti once told the police that she and Jitendra were acquainted since their student days and only got married a few months ago after nine years of courtship during their university years.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 2, 2026 14:13:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has produced a shocking incident of domestic murder, that of a woman strangled to death by her parents and brother, with the help of her parents and brother, and later trying to make it look like a suicide.

You Might Be Interested In

What Really Happened Here? 

The accused family then hanged the body of the victim on a window grill later using a muffler to commit the crime so that it could look like a suicide, according to the police officials who were quoted by PTI. The murder emerged after the postmortem report showed that the death was as a result of strangulation and not suicide. This was a 33 year old contract worker Jitendra Kumar Yadav of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) who had his wife Jyoti and lived in a rented house in Izzat Nagar, Bareilly.

Wife Confessing The Crime

Jitendra was found hanging on January 26 and initially it was thought that he had committed a suicide. But after his brother Ajay Kumar had complained, police registered a case and put a postmortem on him. Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava added that Jyoti, her father Kalicharan and her mother Chameli were arrested after the murder had been confirmed. Jyoti also mentions that her brother Deepak is also involved  and police are on a hunt to locate him. According to investigators, the family had raised an alarm after hanging the body so that it could be misleading to neighbours so that they could not suspect a thing.

You Might Be Interested In

Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night

Jyoti once told the police that she and Jitendra were acquainted since their student days and only got married a few months ago after nine years of courtship during their university years. They both were employed on contractual basis and quarreled a lot on monetary issues. She called her parents on the day of the incident in a heated quarrel. Jitendra was strangled by his rage, as the police claimed that her parents and brother had been holding Jyoti at his hands and legs when she was furious enough. An in depth investigation is underway to bring to the fore every situation before the crime.

Also Read: Momo Craze Goes Too Far: 14-Year-Old UP Teen Steals Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Home, Pays Street Vendor, Family Files Police Complaint

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bareilly murder caseBareilly shockercrime newshusband killed by wifehusband killed by wife upin-laws involved in murderlatest crime newswife kills husband Bareilly

RELATED News

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Cow, Unrest Erupts As Locals Set Shops, Vehicles On Fire; Police Detain Accused

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Rapes, Murders 65-Year-Old Woman; Later Found Hanging In Same Room

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Ghaziabad Horror: Son Punches, Pulls Hair Of 70-Year-Old Bedridden Elderly Mother | Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

LATEST NEWS

Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

ITC Share Price Slumps as Excise Duty Hike Hits Major Brands: How Will Consumer Demand, Supply, and Cheaper Alternatives Respond?

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in How To Register, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-Step Guide Here

iPhone 18 Lineup Update: Dynamic Island Replaced With Under Display Face ID—Check Chipset, Camera, Pricing And New Launch Schedule

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Three Accused Over Swapping Minor’s Blood Samples, Cites Long Incarceration

What Is ‘Lalitha Viral MMS’? New Leaked Obscene Video Link Resurfaces After Alina Amir And Fatima Jatoi Clips, Everything You Should Know

Who Is Kendrick Lamar? Grammy History-Maker Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper, Overtakes World’s Richest Musician In Stunning Awards Night

Planning To Buy A New Phone? From Samsung Galaxy S26 To Vivo V70, Here Are Top Phone Launching This February—Check Details And Full List

Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi’s Viral Vada Pav Girl Accuses Husband Of Cheating; Shares Video On Instagram Saying ‘Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai’ | WATCH

Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes
Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes
Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes
Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

QUICK LINKS