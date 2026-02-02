Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has produced a shocking incident of domestic murder, that of a woman strangled to death by her parents and brother, with the help of her parents and brother, and later trying to make it look like a suicide.

What Really Happened Here?

The accused family then hanged the body of the victim on a window grill later using a muffler to commit the crime so that it could look like a suicide, according to the police officials who were quoted by PTI. The murder emerged after the postmortem report showed that the death was as a result of strangulation and not suicide. This was a 33 year old contract worker Jitendra Kumar Yadav of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) who had his wife Jyoti and lived in a rented house in Izzat Nagar, Bareilly.

Wife Confessing The Crime

Jitendra was found hanging on January 26 and initially it was thought that he had committed a suicide. But after his brother Ajay Kumar had complained, police registered a case and put a postmortem on him. Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava added that Jyoti, her father Kalicharan and her mother Chameli were arrested after the murder had been confirmed. Jyoti also mentions that her brother Deepak is also involved and police are on a hunt to locate him. According to investigators, the family had raised an alarm after hanging the body so that it could be misleading to neighbours so that they could not suspect a thing.

Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night

Jyoti once told the police that she and Jitendra were acquainted since their student days and only got married a few months ago after nine years of courtship during their university years. They both were employed on contractual basis and quarreled a lot on monetary issues. She called her parents on the day of the incident in a heated quarrel. Jitendra was strangled by his rage, as the police claimed that her parents and brother had been holding Jyoti at his hands and legs when she was furious enough. An in depth investigation is underway to bring to the fore every situation before the crime.

