Bhandup Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured In Reversing BEST Vehicle Mishap In Mumbai

In a horrible event, which took place on the night of Monday, an accident involving a BEST bus while reversing went out of control in the area of Bhandup West, Mumbai, and resulted in the death of four people and nine injuries. Altogether, the incident happened at around 10:05 PM on December 29, 2025, in the very vibrant part of the city where many people were hanging out. Early news attempted to provide the shocking number of four to five people run over in the accident before the authorities clearly stated the death toll. The emergency response made up of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST personnel, and 108 ambulance teams was quick to reach the scene as panic spread to the people watching and the passersby.

Bhandup Bus Accident

The medical doctors and hospitals were the first to get informed about the accident victims being in very critical condition and consequently, the victims were quickly taken to the closest hospitals where their conditions were under strict supervision. The matter of how the bus could possibly go back to the crowd is still a mystery and police along with BEST officials are on a joint effort to clarify the situation of that enormous number of people. In Mumbai, the police have cordoned off the area of the accident and are already in the process of gathering evidence, but on the other hand, the statements of some witnesses and the initial reports have already mixed up the sequence of events that lead to the crash. Sadly, the news of the accident has spread widely and once again the necessity for good traffic management in the city’s most populated areas has become an issue of immediate concern.

Bhandup Bus Accident Updates

The authorities are still probing into the reason for the accident, among which they are considering driver mistake, visibility problems, and traffic situations. The accident has impacted the community badly, and people who live around there and are using the road are showing their sadness and worry for the deaths and injuries. While the investigations are going on, the officials have appealed to the public for safety and collaboration and have said that more information will come out as the police are examining the CCTV footage and listening to the eyewitnesses. The tragic event raises once again the issues of safety of pedestrians and operation of vehicles in densely populated cities like Mumbai.

Also Read: Who’s Hemlata Patkar? Marathi Actress Arrested In Rs 10 Crore Extortion Case, What Are The Charges Against Her?